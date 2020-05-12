e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BJP lawmaker blames Tablighis for the spread of Covid-19 in Karnataka

BJP lawmaker blames Tablighis for the spread of Covid-19 in Karnataka

Ravikumar said that those assaulting ASHA workers and other Covid-19 warriors should be given the strictest punishment.

india Updated: May 12, 2020 07:16 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa holds meeting with Opposition parties over coronavirus situation at Chief Minister's Office in Bengaluru on Friday.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa holds meeting with Opposition parties over coronavirus situation at Chief Minister's Office in Bengaluru on Friday.(ANI Photo)
         

Karnataka BJP general secretary N Ravikumar, who is also a member of the state’s legislative council (or Upper House), hit out at ‘Tablighis and Ajmeris’ for spreading coronavirus in the state by entering like “thieves”.

Criticising what he called as the “mentality” of those who infect and kill themselves apart from others in the society - “if it is not a conspiracy, what is it then?”

Ravikumar made these remarks while addressing the media. He said that the nearly 1,900 Tablighis and 500 people who had attended the Urs at a dargah in Rajasthan’s Ajmer were behind the second wave of the virus as they had entered the cities “like thieves”.

Questioning why so-called intellectuals and community leaders were not chiding the actions of Tablighis and Ajmeris, Ravikumar said that those assaulting ASHA workers and other Covid-19 warriors should be given the strictest punishment.

Responding to a question on both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s statements that the spread of virus should not be identified with any particular community, the BJP MLC responded saying that the stand of the party and government need not be the same.

Fourteen new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Karnataka on Monday, even as data revealed that 76 per cent of the total 862 Covid-19 infections in the state are asymptomatic.

“As of 5:00 PM on May 11, cumulatively 862 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 31 deaths and 426 discharges,” the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 404 active cases, 395 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while nine are in ICU.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
PM Modi, CMs not in favour of lifting lockdown entirely
PM Modi, CMs not in favour of lifting lockdown entirely
Govt plans random testing for community surveillance
Govt plans random testing for community surveillance
India’s jobless rate drops as govt lifts curbs
India’s jobless rate drops as govt lifts curbs
2G internet to be restored in Kashmir except in Pulwama, Shopian districts today
2G internet to be restored in Kashmir except in Pulwama, Shopian districts today
‘Ready for arrest’: Tesla CEO Elon Musk reopens California plant against local order
‘Ready for arrest’: Tesla CEO Elon Musk reopens California plant against local order
Enzyme makes men vulnerable to coronavirus disease
Enzyme makes men vulnerable to coronavirus disease
PM Modi meets CMs to discuss lockdown exit plan: Top 5 takeaways
PM Modi meets CMs to discuss lockdown exit plan: Top 5 takeaways
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In