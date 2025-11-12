BJP leaders B.L. Santosh, Sambit Patra visit Manipur to review political situation

Imphal: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh and the party’s Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra arrived in Imphal on Wednesday for a three-day visit to assess the political situation and hold consultative meetings with ruling MLAs in Manipur. B.L. Santosh and Sambit Patra are also expected to hold a joint meeting with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MLAs to discuss the way forward for restoring political normalcy and improving coordination among coalition partners

The visit by the BJP leaders amid growing speculation about the formation of a new popular government has fuelled talks of reinstating an elected administration in the state.

Following the unrest that erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023, the state has been under President’s Rule since February 13, after then chief minister N. Biren Singh resigned on February 8.

When asked by reporters whether the Centre was planning to restore a popular government as demanded by BJP MLAs, B.L. Santosh said, “Everything will be known.”

According to BJP officials, the two leaders are scheduled to hold a series of meetings with BJP legislators and office-bearers over the next three days to review the party’s organisational preparedness and the overall situation in the state.

Officials added that Santosh and Patra will travel to Churachandpur to meet Kuki community MLAs and gather feedback on the prevailing ground situation and inter-community relations.

The visit follows a recent meeting in New Delhi, where 26 BJP MLAs from Manipur urged the central leadership to restore a popular government, saying the absence of an elected administration was affecting governance and public confidence.

“What legislators want is a government that reflects the aspirations of the people,” BJP MLA Kh. Robindro Singh said, adding that restoring a representative government would help rebuild trust and stability in the strife-torn state ahead of the 2027 Manipur Legislative Assembly election.

BJP MLA Sapam Ranjan said the meeting was aimed at strengthening the party in the state.

Meanwhile, former CM N. Biren Singh said, “The meeting discussed rehabilitation of displaced people, free movement along national highways, and we (MLAs) also pressed for the formation of a new popular government.”