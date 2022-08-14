BJP Madurai chief quits day after slipper was thrown at Tamil Nadu health minister

After a slipper was hurled at Tamil Nadu finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan’s car in Madurai on Saturday, the Madurai district Bharatiya Janata Party president P Saravanan met the DMK minister at midnight to apologise and announced that he would resign from . On Sunday, state BJP president K Annamalai released a statement expelling Saravana for anti-party activities.

“Dr Saravanan is permanently expelled from the core membership for violating party rules and engaging in activities that bring disrepute to the party,” Annamalai’s statement said, adding that other BJP members should not have any truck with him.

Saravanan was with the DMK before he joined the BJP.

In Madurai, while the minister was returning after paying homage to Rifleman D Lakshmanan who was killed when they faced off with terrorists in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a sandal landed on his car’s bonnet from a crowd of BJP workers and supporters. Videos from the spot showed BJP supporters blocking Rajan’s official car near the Madurai Airport and a slipper being thrown which landed on the front part of the vehicle.

They were reportedly irked over Rajan saying that a protocol has to be followed and he objected to a huge number of BJP workers being there when the military salute was being given to the slain soldier because their chief Annamalai was also present. Tamil Nadu police arrested six BJP workers.

On Saturday night, Rajan told reporters he did not want to debate and engage with those who do politics over a dead body. DMK workers also protested against BJP workers by staging a dharna at the Madurai Junction railway station.

On Sunday, Rajan posted a photo of a woman’s white and pink slipper, saying that if the missing “Cinderella of the Old Airport Terminal” wants it back, his staff had saved it for her.

Further he posted photos of video cameras focussed on Annamalai without naming him to state that this is why he had said that they should adhere to protocol and avoid “such publicity-seeking scenes”.

Saravanan, who had quit DMK to join the BJP just a year ago, met Rajan on Saturday midnight following which he told reporters that he was mentally disturbed over the incident. He added that he was not at peace being in the BJP indulging in religious politics.

Annamalai on Sunday reacted that the BJP does not indulge in religious politics. “India is a unified country. BJP will never do politics against Hindus and Muslims,” Annamalai told reporters. “For example, today we went on a boat which belongs to Christians. Christians and Muslims are in top positions in our party. Hindutva is a way of life.”

