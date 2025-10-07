Search
Tue, Oct 07, 2025
BJP MP attacked in Bengal: Lok Sabha seeks report from Home Ministry

PTI
Published on: Oct 07, 2025 01:21 pm IST

BJP MP Khagen Murmu and BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh were injured in an attack by a mob during their visit to the flood and landslide-hit Dooars region.

The Lok Sabha secretariat on Tuesday sought a factual note within three days from the Union Home Ministry on the attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu in West Bengal.

BJP activists protest against the attack on MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh during their visit to the flood-hit Doars Nagrakata area in Kolkata.(ANI)
BJP activists protest against the attack on MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh during their visit to the flood-hit Doars Nagrakata area in Kolkata.(ANI)

Murmu and BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh were injured in an attack by a mob during their visit to the flood and landslide-hit Dooars region in the northern part of West Bengal on Monday.

Parliament officials said the Lok Sabha secretariat has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs to forward a 'Factual Note' in the matter from the state government of West Bengal within three days.

The attack on Murmu, the Lok Sabha member from Maldaha, took place during his visit to the flood-hit areas in Jalpaiguri's Dooars region to oversee relief and rescue operations.

