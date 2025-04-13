Menu Explore
BJP MP calls for AFSPA in 4 West Bengal districts: ‘What happened in Syria…’

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Shivam Pratap Singh
Apr 13, 2025 07:31 PM IST

Mahato thanked the West Bengal leader of the opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, and the Calcutta high court for the deployment of central forces in Murshidabad.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Purulia, Jyotirmay Singh Mahato, has demanded the imposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in four West Bengal districts over violent protests over the new Waqf (Amendment) Act.

BSF personnel at the violence-hit site, after violence erupted on Apr 11 during a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act, in Murshidabad on Sunday. (ANI X)
BSF personnel at the violence-hit site, after violence erupted on Apr 11 during a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act, in Murshidabad on Sunday. (ANI X)

In a letter written to union home minister Amit Shah, Mahto requested for the implementation of the law in the Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia and South 24 Parganas districts, citing a deteriorating security situation and alleging targeted violence against the Hindu community, PTI reported. He has requested the four districts to be declared 'disturbed areas' under the act. The letter was reportedly sent this week.

"For the last many days, a 'Jammu & Kashmir type' situation - when Hindus were forced to migrate in the 1990s - has been created, especially in these four districts of Bengal," Mahato told ANI.

"I have requested the Union Home Minister to implement AFSPA and hand over control to the central forces. Otherwise, what happened in Syria or is happening in Bangladesh, what happened in Jammu & Kashmir - a similar situation is unfolding here now," he added.

Mahato thanked the West Bengal leader of the opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, and the Calcutta high court for the deployment of central forces in Murshidabad. But he insisted it was not enough and said that the area must be declared a 'disturbed area'.

The violent protests against the Waqf law

Violence erupted recently in Murshidabad and Jangipur during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, with demonstrators clashing with police, pelting stones, and torching police vehicles.

According to a statement by the West Bengal Police, three people were killed on Friday night in Murshidabad following the violent clashes linked to protests.

Following a Calcutta high court order, the Border Security Force (BSF) has deployed five companies to support state police operations, IG South Bengal Frontier Karni Singh Shekhawat said on Saturday. The Centre has assured all possible support to the state government and has announced the deployment of additional forces to help curb the violence.

