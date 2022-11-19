BJP MP’s house vandalised in Telangana over remarks on TRS’s Kavitha

Protesting against Bharatiya Janata Party MP Dharmapuri Arvind’s remarks against Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha, scores of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) activists on Friday vandalised his house in Hyderabad.

“TRS goons attacked my residence and vandalised the house. They terrorised my mother and created ruckus,” Arvind tweeted later, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Thursday, Arvind had alleged that Kavitha had called up Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge and expressed her interest to join the party.

Reacting to the allegation made by the chief minister that the BJP tried to poach even his daughter, Arvind had told the reporters at the party headquarters in Hyderabad that Kavitha was in fact upset with her father and had planned to join the Congress.

“She was not present at the party meeting on October 5, when KCR (the chief minister) was announcing renaming of TRS as Bharat Rashtra Samithi. She later got in touch with Kharge and expressed interest in joining the party. After coming to know this, KCR pacified her and took her to Delhi,” Arvind said.

He said there was no need for the BJP to poach Kavitha. “We are not a party which indulges in liquor business and therefore have no business with KCR’s progeny,” the MP said. The attack by the TRS workers on Arvind’s residence was in retaliation to his comments against Kavitha.

A large number of TRS workers barged into Arvind’s house in the upscale Banjara Hills around 10 am on Friday. Raising slogans against the MP, they ransacked the premises, destroyed the flower pots and damaged the window panes and furniture.

The security personnel at the MP’s residence resisted the TRS workers and informed the police. The Banjara Hills police reached the spot and dispersed the protesters, some of whom were taken into custody and shifted to the police station.

The MP, who represents Nizamabad parliamentary constituency, was not present in the house. He was taking part in an official meeting at Nizamabad.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay, who spoke to Arvind over phone, condemned the attack on the MP’s residence. “The TRS has no guts to face the BJP in a democratic manner and is resorting to physical attacks. The ruling party is trying to stifle the voice of the opposition leaders by indulging in such attacks,” he criticised.

Earlier, Kavitha had warned Arvind of dire consequences if he continued to speak nonsense about her. “I will beat him with chappals in the heart of Nizamabad town. I am sorry to say this, but I, too, have a limit for my patience,” she said.

Stating that she had never spoken to Kharge, let alone joining the Congress, the TRS MLC said she only had faith in her father and would sail with him till her last breath. “How can I ever think of joining the party which has no concern for Telangana,” she asked.

Kavitha, however, asserted that she did get an offer from the BJP to join the party. “But such Eknath Shinde model doesn’t work out in Telangana. We are not afraid of Enforcement Directorate raids. We shall definitely enter the national politics and pull down the Modi government,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON