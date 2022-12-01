BJP plans 2-day meet of office-bearers for Lok Sabha elections

Coinciding with the conclusion of the Gujarat assembly elections on December 5, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will begin a two-day meeting of its national and state office bearers to chart the beginning of preparations for the 2024 general election.

According to a functionary aware of the details, the meeting will be chaired by party president JP Nadda and will be attended by state presidents, general secretaries and state in-charges, along with the national office bearers, to give an account of the work being done by each state in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls.

“This meeting usually happens after three months. We will discuss the work that was allocated to us by the central leadership, particularly in those seats that have been identified as part of the 144 Lok Sabha constituencies which are areas of special focus for the BJP,” a state unit leader said, asking not to be named.

The leader added that the general secretaries and Nadda could also have a separate meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the last day of the congregation.

“The central leadership had set targets for the state units to strengthen the party’s presence at the booth level, identifying areas and communities where the party needs to redouble outreach, ensure implementation of targeted schemes and suggest plans to improve the vote share in areas that are strongholds of the Opposition,” said a second leader, requesting anonymity.

Union ministers, law makers, legislators and senior party leaders were given charge of 144 constituencies across the country where the party did not perform well in the 2014 and 2019 general elections. Since these leaders were asked to visit these constituencies and submit reports, these will come up for review at the meeting next week, the second leader said.

There is also speculation that there could be changes in the organisation and a possible rejig of the Union council of ministers. “There is a possibility of changes in the units of election-bound states such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh,” the first functionary said.

