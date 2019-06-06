BJP plans to up pressure on Karnataka government

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decided on Wednesday to go on the offensive against Karnataka’s Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government by launching a series of protests to highlight its alleged failure to fulfil its duties.

The BJP held its legislature party meeting, the first since its victory in the Lok Sabha polls in which it won 25 of 28 seats in the state. Asked by the BJP central leadership not to destabilise the coalition government, the state party leadership has devised the new strategy.

A senior BJP leader said on condition of anonymity the BJP was confident that internal contradictions among the coalition partners would ensure the fall of the government without much effort. “We decided that all we need to do is to ramp up pressure on the government,” he said. This comes in light of the anger expressed by senior Congress leaders against the coalition on Tuesday. The BJP’s offensive comes even as chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has announced that he will embark on a series of village visits across the state as part of an outreach programme.

At its legislature party meeting, the BJP decided to pre-empt this by organising a set of visits by former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa before Kumaraswamy’s programme. Yeddyurappa is set to highlight the state government’s failure in addressing the severe drought in the state, said BJP state general secretary Arvind Limbavali.

“From June 7-9, Yeddyurappa will visit districts in the northern regions of the state to pressure the state government...,” Limbavali said. The CM said that the primary objective of the village stay was not the development of particular villages. “The aim of village visits is to... the check the functioning of the administrative machinery, see if government schemes are beneficial, and to get people’s opinions and to address issues that are raised,” he said.

