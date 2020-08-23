BJP rejects report that ex-CJI Gogoi is party CM pick

india

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 23:49 IST

GUWAHATI: The Assam unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has rubbished former chief minister and veteran Congress leader Tarun Gogoi’s claim that former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi could be the BJP’s CM candidate for next year’s assembly polls in the northeastern state.

“People utter a lot of meaningless stuff when they grow very old, we would put Gogoi’s statement in that category. I have met many former chief ministers, but no one makes such baseless assertions like Gogoi. There is no iota of truth in what he said,” Assam BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass said.

On Saturday, Tarun Gogoi, 85, who was the chief minister from 2001 to 2016, had told journalists in Guwahati that the former CJI, who took his oath as a nominated Rajya Sabha MP in March this year, could be the BJP’s CM face in 2021.

“I have heard from my sources that Ranjan Gogoi’s name is in the list of BJP’s probable chief minister candidates. I suspect he might be projected as the CM by the party in the next assembly polls,” Tarun Gogoi said.

“BJP is happy with Ranjan Gogoi for the Ayodhya Ram mandir verdict and therefore he was nominated as a Rajya Sabha MP after his retirement. Gogoi could have refused to be a Rajya Sabha MP, but his acceptance shows he is interested in active politics,” he added.

Tarun Gogoi, who represents the Titabar seat in the Assam assembly, said that he would contest next year’s elections, but will not be the Congress’s prospective CM candidate. On Saturday, Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) agreed to form an alliance against the ruling BJP in the 2021 polls.

“There’s nothing to comment on Tarun Gogoi’s utterances. It seems he knows more about our party than those who are in the BJP,” said Assam BJP’s chief spokesperson Rupam Goswami.