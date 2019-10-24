e-paper
BJP-Shiv Sena takes big lead in Maharashtra

As expected, NCP is seen to be scoring from the Western Maharashtra, where it enjoys the strong support of Maratha community. Congress is likely to gain a few seats from Vidarbha, as per the initial trends.

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 24, 2019 10:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Maharashtra has 288 Assembly constituencies which went to polls on October 21.
After the counting of first few rounds, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena have taken a big lead on more than 175 seats clearly indicating of its coming back to the power.

Except rural development minister Pankaja Munde, other BJP bigwigs, including chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan are leading in their respective constituencies, while Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray is way ahead of his competition from Worli in Mumbai.

Of the 225 seats where the counting for the first few rounds has been completed, BJP is leading on 106 seats and Shiv Sena on 68. Nationalist Congress Party is ahead of its long time ally Congress with 44 seats. Congress is ahead on 32 seats.

BJP has been performing well across the regions with its maximum seats coming from Vidarbha, which has 62 constituencies. Shiv Sena has edge over its ally BJP in Konkan, while it’s neck and neck between them in Mumbai where there are 36 seats.

Aaditya Thackeray, first member of the Thackeray family to contest an election, is leading with more than 8000 votes. NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew Rohit Pawar is leading by 6500 votes in Karjat-Jamkhed where a close fight was predicted.

In Parli, one of the closest fights in the state, NCP’s Dhananjay Munde is ahead of his cousin and BJP candidate Pankaja Munde by 500 votes after the completion of the counting of three rounds.

In Satara Lok bypoll, BJP’s Udayanraje Bhosale is trailing against Shrinivas Patil of NCP.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 09:51 IST

