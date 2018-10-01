BJP targets Shashi Tharoor for criticising Sushma Swaraj’s UN speech

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday attacked the Congress and its senior leader Shashi Tharoor for criticising external affair minister Sushma Swaraj’s recent speech at the United Nations General Assembly, stating that the Opposition party, in its bid to corner the ruling party, was hurting the country’s interests.

Tharoor had described Sushma’s speech as “disappointing” and said it was aimed at only appeasing the ruling party’s voters. “Today, (Rahul) Gandhi’s Congress has lost the moral right to claim the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi’s Congress,” BJP spokesman Sudhanshu Trivedi said at a press conference. “We would want Gandhi to apologise for Tharoor’s remarks.

However, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala was quick to target the BJP. “For those in power, (Mahatma) Gandhi’s thought is just a lip service. Those in power murder Gandhi’s thought. They swear by Gandhi only for optics and photo-op,” he said in Wardha.

In her UNGA speech, Swaraj had said India had made many efforts to hold talks with Pakistan and the only reason New Delhi has called off dialogue is because of Islamabad’s behaviour

“Swaraj’s speech at the UNGA was India’s statement and not that of any political party,” Trivedi said. “Entire nation wants India to talk tough against Pakistan. Which force in the country wants India to take a soft line towards Pakistan?”

Trivedi said Pakistan questioned the surgical strikes conducted by the India army and Rahul Gandhi, too, asked for proof. Mahatma Gandhi spoke of Ram Rajya and the Congress government in an affidavit before the Supreme Court in 2007 questioned the existence of lord Ram, Trivedi said. “Facts show that Congress is seen doing a jugalbandi with Pakistan,” he said. “There is not a single Congress leader, other than Lala Lajpat Rai, who went to jail, got injured or was hanged during the freedom struggle. The Congress’ claim of monopoly over freedom movement needs to be revisited.”

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 23:34 IST