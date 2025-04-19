BJP worker dies by suicide in Bengaluru, 2 arrested

A 35-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru rural district early on Friday morning, police officers aware of the matter said, adding that two accuse have been arrested in this connection. Police said that the accused recorded a video clip and named seven people in it. (Representational image)

The development came close on the heels of the death of another 38-year-old BJP worker from Karnataka’s Kodagu district. He too allegedly died by suicide on April 4 after claiming harassment and humiliation over a politically charged police case.

“The accused recorded a video clip and named seven people in it. Based on the clip, we have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the seven people and arrested two accused. Police have launched an investigation to track down the other accused who absconding. Preliminary probe suggests that he was beaten as body bore injury marks,” Bengaluru rural SP CK Baba told HT.

The arrested accused were identified as S Kiran and B Saravana, police said, adding that the body has been handed to family members.

In the Facebook video, the deceased purportedly provided the details of his troubled state of mind and named the seven people, holding them responsible for his decision to take the extreme step. He alleged that he had undergone enormous mental and physical torture because of the accused.