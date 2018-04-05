Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case live: Snipers outside Jodhpur court, verdict expected today

Bollywood actor Salman Khan and other actors arrived on Wednesday in Jodhpur where a court will pronounce its verdict in a 1998 poaching case in which he is the prime accused.

Final arguments of the case were completed in the trial court on March 28, after which Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri had reserved the judgment for Thursday.

Salman is accused of killing two blackbucks, hunting of which is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act, at Kankani village in Jodhpur during the shooting of film Hum Saath Saath Hain. Actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam and a local resident, Dushyant Singh, are among the accused in the case.

Here are the live updates:

9.50am: The Rajasthan Police have deployed rooftop snipers near Jodhpur court for security, said Jodhpur (East) DCP Dr Amandeep Singh Kapoor.

9.15am: Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Neelam also reached Jodhpur on Wednesday.

9am: Salman Khan, 52, arrived from Mumbai in a chartered flight on Thursday. He was earlier in Abu Dhabi for the shooting for “Race 3”.