e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Body found 11 days after MiG-29 pilot goes missing, DNA test result awaited

Body found 11 days after MiG-29 pilot goes missing, DNA test result awaited

The result of the DNA test alone can confirm the identity as the body was beyond recognition when it was found.

india Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 19:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Commander Nishant Singh had been missing since November 26
Commander Nishant Singh had been missing since November 26((Twitter/@abhirajbhal))
         

A body believed to be of Indian Navy pilot Commander Nishant Singh, missing since a MiG-29 combat jet crashed into the Arabian Sea 11 days ago, has been found by naval rescue teams. The officials are awaiting the result of a DNA test to confirm the identity.

The result of the DNA test alone can confirm the identity as the body was beyond recognition when it was found, people familiar with the developments said on condition of anonymity on Monday.

The people said there were reasons to believe the body was that of Singh but they added that the identity could be established solely through a DNA test, whose result is expected as early as Monday.

The people said the body was recovered near the site where the MiG-29 crashed into the Arabian Sea on November 26. One of the two pilots in the jet was rescued soon after the crash.

Also read: Bharat Bandh - BEST buses, cabs, autos to ply as usual on Mumbai roads

The Indian Navy mobilised nine warships, 14 aircraft and several small vessels for the search and rescue mission to locate Singh. The rescue teams had earlier recovered several components of the Russian-made jet, including the landing gear, fuel tank and engine.

The navy has ordered an inquiry into the crash, the third involving a MiG-29K, the naval variant of the jet, in the past year.

A MiG-29K twin-seat jet crashed in Goa on November 16 last year, though both pilots ejected safely. Another of the jets crashed off the Goa coast on February 23 after taking off from INS Hansa, the main naval airbase in the region. In the second case too, the pilot had ejected safely.

The Indian Navy had purchased 45 MiG-29Ks, the carrier-based version of the multirole combat jet, to be used with the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

tags
top news
Bharat Bandh: All you need to know about services that may be affected
Bharat Bandh: All you need to know about services that may be affected
‘Can’t build new century with old laws’: PM Modi amid farmers’ protest
‘Can’t build new century with old laws’: PM Modi amid farmers’ protest
Opposition has double standards on farm sector reforms: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Opposition has double standards on farm sector reforms: Ravi Shankar Prasad
BJP workers raise slogans against Tripura CM, party leader says all is well
BJP workers raise slogans against Tripura CM, party leader says all is well
Railway unions AIRF, NFIR extend support to protesting farmers
Railway unions AIRF, NFIR extend support to protesting farmers
Body found 11 days after MiG-29 pilot goes missing, DNA test result awaited
Body found 11 days after MiG-29 pilot goes missing, DNA test result awaited
UK rules out any more Brexit talks next year: Downing Street
UK rules out any more Brexit talks next year: Downing Street
Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what
Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In