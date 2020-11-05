e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bombay HC directs I&B ministry to pay Rs25,000 to social activist Saket Gokhale

Bombay HC directs I&B ministry to pay Rs25,000 to social activist Saket Gokhale

Gokhale had petitioned the court seeking damages of Rs 50 lakh on the ground that he was made to undergo mental agony and trauma after his personal information was uploaded on the ministry’s website

india Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 14:23 IST
K A Y Dodhiya
K A Y Dodhiya
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Bombay high court.
Bombay high court.
         

The Bombay high court has directed the Union information and broadcasting ministry to pay activist Saket Gokhale Rs 25,000 and conduct an inquiry into why his personal information was put on its website.

Gokhale moved the court seeking Rs 50 lakh damages from the ministry saying it subjected him to agony and trauma by uploading the information.

Gokhale, who argued his own case, told a division bench of justices Nitin Jamdar and Milind Jadhav that he would submit applications to the ministry under the Right to Information Act.

The ministry’s lawyer, Rui Rodrigues, told the court the information will be removed from the website and also filed an affidavit on the preliminary inquiry and action initiated.

The court asked the ministry to submit a report within three months and gave liberty to the petitioner to move the court again if it was not done. It added Gokhale’s plea seeking Rs 50 lakh compensation be left for a civil court to decide.

tags
top news
Indian Rafale fighter jet adds Hammer stand-off weapon to its lethal arsenal
Indian Rafale fighter jet adds Hammer stand-off weapon to its lethal arsenal
India determined to protect its sovereignty amid aggression, says Rajnath
India determined to protect its sovereignty amid aggression, says Rajnath
Trump supporters protest outside Arizona vote centre
Trump supporters protest outside Arizona vote centre
India to Pakistan: Reverse decision on handing over Kartarpur gurdwara to non-Sikh body
India to Pakistan: Reverse decision on handing over Kartarpur gurdwara to non-Sikh body
Trump may become first US president to lose re-election bid since 1992
Trump may become first US president to lose re-election bid since 1992
Kamala Harris’s ancestral village in India gets festive as Biden leads
Kamala Harris’s ancestral village in India gets festive as Biden leads
Army chief General Naravane presents medical gear to Nepali Army
Army chief General Naravane presents medical gear to Nepali Army
IPL 2020: Qualifier 1 - MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
IPL 2020: Qualifier 1 - MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In