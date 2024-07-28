‘Book coaching institute owner for culpable homicide’: Kin of deceased UPSC aspirant

After three civil services aspirants died due to rain-induced flooding in a renowned coaching institute in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, the relative of one of the students demanded that the owner of the institute be booked for culpable homicide. Students in a furious manner stage a protest outside the 'Rau IAS Study Centre' after three civil service aspirants died due to flooding in the basement of the coaching centre, at Old Rajinder Nagar in New Delhi on Sunday.(ANI)

Dharmendra Yadav, uncle of deceased Shreya Yadav told ANI that he was not informed about the death of his niece by either the coaching institute or the administration. Yadav claimed he came to know about her death from the news.



“I received no information officially, either from the coaching institute or administration. I saw the news and approached them, I went to the mortuary and asked them to show me the face for identification but they denied it, saying it was a police case. They showed me a paper where her (Shreya Yadav) name was written,” he added.



"When the news of students being deceased started coming up, ... I called the coaching institute, they said we couldn't tell the name but two causalities had happened," Yadav told ANI.

He added, "Those who have given birth, only know the value of life and it shouldn't be lost due to mismanagement. I demand that a case of culpable homicide should be lodged against the owner of the coaching institute."



Meanwhile, Delhi Police has arrested the owner and coordinator of the IAS coaching centre, where three students lost their lives after the basement of the institute was filled with water, a senior police officer said.



Shreya Yadav along with Telangana's Tanya Soni and Nivin Dalwin from Kerala's Ernakulam died in the basement of a popular IAS coaching institute in Delhi's Old Rajender Nagar on Saturday after the basement was flooded with water.

Pradeep, a relative of another student Tanya, told PTI,“I received information from other family members that this incident happened. So, I reached here in the morning. Administration needs to take responsibility for it. This is an unfortunate incident and strict action must be taken against (coaching centre’s) management. All the institutes running in Rajinder Nagar should be investigated."