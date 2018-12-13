BP Singh, best known as producer of the CID crime series, named FTII chief

The ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB) on Thursday appointed BP Singh, director-producer of the popular crime investigation television series C.I.D., as the new chairperson of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

Singh, who is an alumnus of the film institute, is currently its vice-chairperson. His appointment comes more than a month after actor Anupam Kher resigned as FTII chairperson citing “commitment to international TV shows” as the reason for not completing his term.

“Singh is an experienced television producer, who owns Fireworks Productions, which has to its credit one of the longest and most popular shows on television, C.I.D.,” said an official.

Singh will be the third chairperson named by the Narendra Modi government to helm the institute, which saw unrest by the students after appointment of Gajendra Chauhan as the chairperson in June 2015. In 2016, he was appointed as the chairman of the institute’s academic council, in a bid to placate the students who went on a 139-day strike to protest Chauhan’s appointment.

Singh could not be reached for a comment.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 21:22 IST