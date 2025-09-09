Brand-new Thar crashes out of showroom, falls on road in Delhi | Video

A brand-new Mahindra Thar broke through a glass wall of a showroom and landed on the road in East Delhi’s Nirman Vihar. A video of the incident also made rounds on social media, showing a crow surrounding the overturned thar on the road.(Reuters/Representational Image)

The accident occurred after the owner of the car accidentally pressed the accelerator, leading to the tragic fall. A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing the shattered showroom window.

The accident took place on Monday at around 5 pm, when the person driving a newly purchased Mahindra Thar crashed into the showroom window and drove straight to the road, news agency PTI reported.

Pradeep, his 29-year-old wife Maani Pawar and a car salesman named Vikas were in the car during the incident. According to the police officials, no one was injured in the incident.

The couple are residents of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad. They had purchased a Thar Rox car from a Mahindra Showroom situated at Nirman Vihar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania told PTI.

The owner accidentally pressed the accelerator while conducting a pooja of the new vehicle, police said. “A motorcycle was also damaged in the incident,” the officer added.

A video of the incident also made rounds on social media, showing a crow surrounding the overturned thar on the road. The windows of the first floor of the showroom can be seen shattered, with some damage caused to the Thar. The rear window of the car can be seen damaged after the incident.

Earlier this month, a speeding Thar driven by a drunk man hit a two-wheeler in Delhi’s Rajendra Nagar and mowed down a 45-year-old rider. The accused was arrested on the spot by the police. A third vehicle was also damaged in the incident.

In August, two men in their 30s were killed when a Mahindra Thar hit them and then crashed into an electric pole near Talkatora Stadium on Mother Teresa Crescent Road, close to Chanakyapuri, on a Sunday morning. Police said the accused has been arrested. A preliminary investigation suggested that the driver lost control of the vehicle after falling asleep. He was taken to the Chanakyapuri police station and then sent for a medical examination.