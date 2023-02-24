Live: Biden nominates former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to head World Bank
Feb 24, 2023 05:25 AM IST
Russia's war in Ukraine drags into second year
The war in Ukraine dragged into its second year on Friday, with no end in sight to a conflict launched by Russia that has killed tens of thousands of people, flattened cities and towns, forced millions to flee and brought a Cold War chill to global ties.
Feb 24, 2023 05:13 AM IST
Biden nominates Ajay Banga as US pick for World Bank president
U.S. President Joe Biden nominated former Mastercard Inc CEO Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank, betting the India-born executive's ties to the private sector and emerging markets will jump-start the 77-year-old institution's overhaul to better address climate change. Read more