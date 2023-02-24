Home / India News / Live: Biden nominates former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to head World Bank
Live

india news
Updated on Feb 24, 2023 05:25 AM IST

Breaking news live February 24, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 24, 2023 05:25 AM IST

    Russia's war in Ukraine drags into second year 

    The war in Ukraine dragged into its second year on Friday, with no end in sight to a conflict launched by Russia that has killed tens of thousands of people, flattened cities and towns, forced millions to flee and brought a Cold War chill to global ties.

  • Feb 24, 2023 05:13 AM IST

    Biden nominates Ajay Banga as US pick for World Bank president

    U.S. President Joe Biden nominated former Mastercard Inc CEO Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank, betting the India-born executive's ties to the private sector and emerging markets will jump-start the 77-year-old institution's overhaul to better address climate change. Read more

india news latest news

‘Pakistan provides safe havens to terrorists…’: India at UNGA

india news
Published on Feb 24, 2023 05:03 AM IST

At the United Nations General Assembly Eleventh Emergency Special Session, Indian Counsellor Pratik Mathur said, "Pakistan has only to look at itself and its track record as a State that harbours and provides safe havens to terrorists and does so with impunity."

Pratik Mathur, counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to United Nations, speaks at the UNSC meeting on Ukraine.
ANI |
Telangana high court pulls up Hyderabad civic body after stray dogs maul 4-year-old to death

india news
Published on Feb 24, 2023 03:04 AM IST

The Telangana high court took up a suo motu petition over the gruesome death of a four-year-old boy in an attack by stray dogs in Hyderabad earlier this week, and pulled up the civic body over its alleged failure to keep a check on such incidents

Stray dogs mauled to death a four-year-old boy, in Hyderabad on February 19. (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Jagan’s party on EC radar, its constitution under lens

india news
Published on Feb 24, 2023 03:02 AM IST

Last Friday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) termed the Shiv Sena’s 2018 constitution, which had not been placed on record with the poll panel, as undemocratic because it vested too much power in the hand of the leader, although this wasn’t the reason why it ruled that the Eknath Shinde faction of the party was the real Shiv Sena (support of legislators and parliamentarians tiled the balance)

HT Image
BySunetra Choudhury, New Delhi
Why did Uddhav not face trust vote: SC

india news
Published on Feb 24, 2023 03:00 AM IST

A Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, pointed out that the decision that Uddhav made on June 29 ruled out ascertaining how his rival faction, led by Shinde, would have acted inside the House.

Uddhav resigned on June 29 last year, hours after the top court declined to stay the floor test scheduled to be held a day later on the directive of the Maharashtra governor. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
ByUtkarsh Anand
Call off Erode bypoll, Tamil Nadu party urges election body

india news
Published on Feb 24, 2023 02:59 AM IST

Alleging distribution of money among voters, a regional political party in Tamil Nadu has urged the Election Commission to cancel the February 27 by-election to Erode assembly constituency, according to people aware of the matter.

Congress candidate E.V.K.S Elangovan files his nomination papers for the Erode East Assembly by-election, in Erode on Friday. (ANI)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Govt may stop funds to states that rebrand central schemes

india news
Published on Feb 24, 2023 02:58 AM IST

New Delhi : The Union government may stop central funds to those states that change approved nomenclature and guidelines of flagship central schemes such as Prime Minister Aawas Yojana (PMAY), Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) and Ayushman Bharat - Health and Wellness Centre, two officials with direct knowledge of the matter said requesting anonymity

HT Image
ByRajeev Jayaswal
Genesis of the ‘cheetah in India’ debate

india news
Published on Feb 24, 2023 02:56 AM IST

The distribution map is bound to cause a stir in view of India’s ongoing Project Cheetah as part of which eight cheetahs from Namibia were released in Kuno by PM Narendra Modi on September 17 last year

A Cheetah brought from South Africa was released in an enclosure at Palpur, Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh, in Sheopur. (PTI)
ByJayashree Nandi, New Delhi
Have faith in PM Modi and Yediyurappa, we will rid Karnataka of corruption: Amit Shah

india news
Published on Feb 24, 2023 02:35 AM IST

Taking a swipe at the Congress and the Janata Dal(Secular), the Union home minister accused both the parties of rampant corruption in the state

Bellary, Feb 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Vijay Sankalp convention ,in Bellary on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (Amit Shah Twitter)
ByHT Correspondent
Khalistani ideologue among 6 held by NIA

india news
Updated on Feb 24, 2023 02:23 AM IST

The arrests are part of the agency’s larger investigation into the nexus between Khalistanis (separatists who want a Sikh nation, Khalistan), gangsters, and Pakistan based terror groups.

The NIA is currently in the process of identifying all such local associates, particularly in the eight north Indian states, who are recruiting young men, collecting funds, and engaging in extortion and the smuggling of arms and ammunition .
ByNeeraj Chauhan
One year of the Russia-Ukraine war in five charts

india news
Published on Feb 24, 2023 01:34 AM IST

February 24 marks one year since Russia invaded Ukraine. As the fighting continues and a diplomatic solution does not seem to be on the cards, what impact has the war had on the world

People attend a vigil for Ukraine held on the anniversary of the conflict with Russia, at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain. (REUTERS)
ByPavitra Kanagaraj
Centre asks Andhra Pradesh to survey effects of Polavaram backwater with Telangana govt

india news
Updated on Feb 24, 2023 12:52 AM IST

The Union Jal Sakthi ministry has asked the Andhra Pradesh government to take up a joint survey, in coordination with the Telangana government, on the impact of backwaters of Polavaram major irrigation project on the areas in Telangana, particularly the temple town of Bhadrachalam and surrounding areas during the flood season every year.

Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation officials inaugurated the excavation of pressure tunnels for Polavaram Hydroelectric Power Station at Polavaram, in West Godavari on Saturday. (ANI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Monu Manesar, others still under lens in Bhiwani murders: Rajasthan Police

india news
Updated on Feb 24, 2023 04:54 AM IST

Apart from nine people whose names have been released by Rajasthan Police in the alleged murder of two Muslim men from Bharatpur in Haryana’s Bhiwani district last week, more than a dozen others are under scanner for their possible role in the case.

The charred bodies of the two men – Junaid (35) and Nasir (27) – who were cousins, were found inside a vehicle in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on February 16. (PTI)
BySachin Saini and Suresh Foujdar
Relief for Cong leader Pawan Khera after arrest at airport

india news
Updated on Feb 24, 2023 12:45 AM IST

Khera, the chairperson of the Congress’s media and publicity wing who triggered a row last week with controversial comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, told the apex court that he will tender an unconditional apology

HT Image
ByUtkarsh Anand and Utpal Parashar
Study: Video, text reminders help as health interventions

india news
Updated on Feb 24, 2023 04:54 AM IST

The SPRINT India trial, done under ICMR’s Indian Stroke Clinical Trial Network (INSTRuCT), a network of stroke-ready centres in India, is a one of its kind in developing countries.

Study: Video, text reminders help as health interventions. (File)
ByRhythma Kaul, New Delhi
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 24, 2023
