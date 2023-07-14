Home / India News / BREAKING: PM Modi conferred with France's highest honour
Live

BREAKING: PM Modi conferred with France's highest honour

Jul 14, 2023 06:20 AM IST
OPEN APP

Breaking news highlights, July 14, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 14, 2023 06:20 AM IST

    Bullock tapped as first woman to head Australia's central bank

    Michele Bullock will become the Reserve Bank of Australia's first woman chief in its 63-year history starting in September, the government said Friday, effectively sacking the incumbent after a series of unpopular rate hikes.

  • Jul 14, 2023 05:45 AM IST

    PM Modi conferred with France's highest honour

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the highest honour of France, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, by French President Emmanuel Macron, an official statement said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

72% districts exposed to extreme floods, 25% of them have early warning systems

india news
Published on Jul 14, 2023 06:28 AM IST

Despite high exposure to floods, Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim are the best-performing states in terms of flood early warning systems

A man rides a cart on a flooded road behind the Red Fort after a rise in the water level of the river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains, in New Delhi. (Reuters)
PTI |

Chandrayaan 3 Launch Live Updates: ISRO is all set to launch third lunar mission

Chandrayaan 3 Launch Live Updates: It will be launched at 2.35pm on Launch Vehicle Mark-3 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 vehicle with Chandrayaan-3 at the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 14, 2023 06:36 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

France confers Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour on PM Modi

France confers the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour on PM Narendra Modi, the highest civilian and military honour.

French President Emmanuel Macron bestows the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
india news
Updated on Jul 14, 2023 05:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Delhi flood news live updates: Water-logging woes plague ITO road

Delhi flood news live: The Yamuna water level touched 208.53 metres at 10 am, breaking a 45-year-old record.

Road under Tilak Bridge gets waterlogged after heavy monsoon rains, at ITO in New Delhi.(PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 14, 2023 06:31 AM IST
ByKanishka Singharia

BREAKING: PM Modi conferred with France's highest honour

Breaking news highlights, July 14, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
india news
Updated on Jul 14, 2023 06:20 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

PM Modi conferred with France's highest honour by President Macron

The PM will join Macron for the French National Day celebrations on Friday as the Guest of Honour.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before a working dinner(AP)
india news
Published on Jul 14, 2023 04:44 AM IST
PTI |

Unplanned infra projects to climate crisis: What ails fragile Himachal, U'khand

Experts attribute the recent floods in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and New Delhi to the climate crisis, active geology of the region, and infra projects.

A view of the damaged road depicting an aftermath of the flood occurred by the incessant monsoon rains, in Manali, Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 14, 2023 05:23 AM IST
ByJayashree Nandi

Gurumurthy apologises for tweet against HC chief justice

The editor of a Chennai-based Tamil news magazine has expressed “deep remorse” for a tweet against sitting Orissa high court chief justice S Muralidhar in 2018, the Delhi high court said.

HT Image
india news
Updated on Jul 14, 2023 12:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

UP Police SIT files charge sheet against 3 accused in Atiq Ahmad, Ashraf murder case

After perusal of records, the court of CJM took cognizance of the charge sheet and fixed July 14 as the next date of hearing in the case

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were gunned down by the three accused outside a hospital in Prayagraj on April 15. (File photo)
india news
Updated on Jul 14, 2023 12:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Karnataka monk’s murder: Tight vigil after accused threatens suicide in jail

On Thursday, the police retrieved the monk’s burnt personal diary which was allegedly set afire by the accused at the crime scene

Members of the Jain community stage a protest condemning the murder of a Jain monk in Belagavi district of Karnataka. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 14, 2023 12:53 AM IST
ByHirekop Rajan Samuel, Belagavi

Accused have right to silence, can’t be forced to speak: Supreme Court

All accused have a right to silence and investigators cannot force them to speak up or admit guilt , the Supreme Court said on Thursday, emphasising that the Constitution accords every person a right against self-incrimination.

The right to silence emanates from Article 20(3) of the Indian Constitution, which states that no one can be compelled to be a witness against himself. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 14, 2023 12:53 AM IST
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi

Monsoon session: Data protection bill among 21 key legislations on agenda

The personal data protection comes after the previous iteration of the bill was shelved by the government last year

The government will also try to clear the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill and The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill (AFP)
india news
Updated on Jul 14, 2023 03:57 AM IST
BySaubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi

Three get life term in Kerala professor’s palm chopping case

The three remaining convicts were sentenced to three years of imprisonment. The court also imposed a total fine of ₹4 lakh on all the convicts and directed that it be paid to the victim.

On July 4, 2010, TJ Joseph, a former head of Malayalam department of Newman College in Thodupuzha, was attacked by a group of PFI workers in Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district. (HT Photo)
india news
Updated on Jul 14, 2023 12:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Karnataka teacher suspended for ‘hiring’ a proxy

According to officials, Mahendra Kollura, who was working as a teacher in Bhali Nayaka Thanda in Chittapura taluk, would often take leaves from school

Chitthapura taluk BEO in Kalaburagi suspended a teacher of Bhali Nayaka Tanda on Wednesday on charges of dereliction of duty (Agencies)
india news
Updated on Jul 14, 2023 12:49 AM IST
ByCoovercolly Indresh, Mysuru

Moonshot moment: India’s stakes claim as space power

Leading up to the launch, HT takes a look at why the third lunar mission is significant for furthering India’s space ambitions

The Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 vehicle with Chandrayaan-3 at the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre(PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 14, 2023 02:21 AM IST
BySoumya Pillai
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out