BREAKING: PM Modi conferred with France's highest honour
Jul 14, 2023 06:20 AM IST
- Jul 14, 2023 06:20 AM IST
Bullock tapped as first woman to head Australia's central bank
Michele Bullock will become the Reserve Bank of Australia's first woman chief in its 63-year history starting in September, the government said Friday, effectively sacking the incumbent after a series of unpopular rate hikes.
- Jul 14, 2023 05:45 AM IST
PM Modi conferred with France's highest honour
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the highest honour of France, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, by French President Emmanuel Macron, an official statement said.
72% districts exposed to extreme floods, 25% of them have early warning systems
Published on Jul 14, 2023 06:28 AM IST
Despite high exposure to floods, Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim are the best-performing states in terms of flood early warning systems
PTI |
Chandrayaan 3 Launch Live Updates: ISRO is all set to launch third lunar mission
Chandrayaan 3 Launch Live Updates: It will be launched at 2.35pm on Launch Vehicle Mark-3 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
Updated on Jul 14, 2023 06:36 AM IST
France confers Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour on PM Modi
France confers the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour on PM Narendra Modi, the highest civilian and military honour.
Updated on Jul 14, 2023 05:55 AM IST
Delhi flood news live updates: Water-logging woes plague ITO road
Delhi flood news live: The Yamuna water level touched 208.53 metres at 10 am, breaking a 45-year-old record.
Updated on Jul 14, 2023 06:31 AM IST
Updated on Jul 14, 2023 06:20 AM IST
PM Modi conferred with France's highest honour by President Macron
The PM will join Macron for the French National Day celebrations on Friday as the Guest of Honour.
Published on Jul 14, 2023 04:44 AM IST
PTI |
Unplanned infra projects to climate crisis: What ails fragile Himachal, U'khand
Experts attribute the recent floods in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and New Delhi to the climate crisis, active geology of the region, and infra projects.
Updated on Jul 14, 2023 05:23 AM IST
Gurumurthy apologises for tweet against HC chief justice
The editor of a Chennai-based Tamil news magazine has expressed “deep remorse” for a tweet against sitting Orissa high court chief justice S Muralidhar in 2018, the Delhi high court said.
Updated on Jul 14, 2023 12:55 AM IST
UP Police SIT files charge sheet against 3 accused in Atiq Ahmad, Ashraf murder case
After perusal of records, the court of CJM took cognizance of the charge sheet and fixed July 14 as the next date of hearing in the case
Updated on Jul 14, 2023 12:54 AM IST
Karnataka monk’s murder: Tight vigil after accused threatens suicide in jail
On Thursday, the police retrieved the monk’s burnt personal diary which was allegedly set afire by the accused at the crime scene
Updated on Jul 14, 2023 12:53 AM IST
Hirekop Rajan Samuel, Belagavi
Accused have right to silence, can’t be forced to speak: Supreme Court
All accused have a right to silence and investigators cannot force them to speak up or admit guilt , the Supreme Court said on Thursday, emphasising that the Constitution accords every person a right against self-incrimination.
Updated on Jul 14, 2023 12:53 AM IST
Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
Monsoon session: Data protection bill among 21 key legislations on agenda
The personal data protection comes after the previous iteration of the bill was shelved by the government last year
Updated on Jul 14, 2023 03:57 AM IST
Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
Three get life term in Kerala professor’s palm chopping case
The three remaining convicts were sentenced to three years of imprisonment. The court also imposed a total fine of ₹4 lakh on all the convicts and directed that it be paid to the victim.
Updated on Jul 14, 2023 12:49 AM IST
Karnataka teacher suspended for ‘hiring’ a proxy
According to officials, Mahendra Kollura, who was working as a teacher in Bhali Nayaka Thanda in Chittapura taluk, would often take leaves from school
Updated on Jul 14, 2023 12:49 AM IST
Coovercolly Indresh, Mysuru
Moonshot moment: India’s stakes claim as space power
Leading up to the launch, HT takes a look at why the third lunar mission is significant for furthering India’s space ambitions
Updated on Jul 14, 2023 02:21 AM IST