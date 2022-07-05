BREAKING | Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Tue, 05 Jul 2022 06:39 AM
Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands
"An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 occurred at around 5:57 am, 215km ESE of Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar islands, today," ANI reported quoting National Center for Seismology.
Tue, 05 Jul 2022 06:18 AM
South Korea June consumer inflation hits near 24-yr high
South Korea's consumer prices rose more than expected in June to hit the fastest pace in nearly 24 years, government data showed on Tuesday.
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.0% in June from a year before, speeding up from a 5.4% rise in the previous month and exceeding 5.9% tipped in a Reuters poll.
Tue, 05 Jul 2022 05:33 AM
Suspect captured in shooting at July 4 parade in Chicago's Highland Park: Report
Police on Monday captured a person of interest associated with a shooting that killed six people and wounded more than 36 when a man with a high-powered rifle opened fire from a rooftop at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, according to a local NBC television station.
Police had previously identified a person of interest in the shooting, 22-year-old Robert E Crimo III, who was from the area, news agency Reuters reported. They said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit automobile.