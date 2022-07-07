LIVE | US, UK leaders raise fresh alarms about Chinese espionage: Report

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Jul 07, 2022 05:37 AM IST
US, UK leaders raise fresh alarms about Chinese espionage
The head of the FBI and the leader of Britain's domestic intelligence agency raised fresh alarms Wednesday about the Chinese government, warning business leaders that Beijing is determined to steal their technology for competitive gain.
“We consistently see that it's the Chinese government that poses the biggest long-term threat to our economic and national security, and by our,' I mean both of our nations, along with our allies in Europe and elsewhere,” FBI Director Christopher Wray was quoted as saying.
Village chief Pratap Singh (50) and three others –Arjun Singh (48) and Pushpa Devi (45) and her daughter Nitu (22) – were travelling on the Algad-Thattyud motor road in Jaunpur block when a boulder fell on their car at around 10 am, officials said.
NIA picked up Wasim Ali, who ran a meat shop opposite the tailoring shop of Kanhaiya Lal, on Tuesday night and questioned him for his alleged role in helping other accused carry out a recce of the area.
A retired doctor in his 70s and the youngest of five brothers (of whom three have died), he is in the hotel for a few hours in the morning and a few hours in the evening, passing the rest of the day at the family home in nearby Chawri Bazar. In the hotel, he takes brief walks to distract himself from gloomy thoughts, he says.
In an affidavit filed before a bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad, the college, a constituent of DU, said it has been following the same admission procedure for 40 years, adding that it was approved by the Supreme Court.
Shankar and his partner, Bombai, were gifted to then former Indian President Shankar Dayal Sharma by the Zimbabwe government in 1998. Both of them were kept in the Delhi zoo. However, Bombai died in 2005.
The court noted that a large number of newly constructed houses meant for EWS category are lying vacant either due to lack of amenities or because the houses have been partially completed “owing to lack of coordination between the authorities”.