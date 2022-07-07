Home / India News / LIVE | US, UK leaders raise fresh alarms about Chinese espionage: Report
LIVE | US, UK leaders raise fresh alarms about Chinese espionage: Report

  Breaking news LIVE July 7, 2022:
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Published on Jul 07, 2022 05:37 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 07, 2022 05:37 AM IST

    US, UK leaders raise fresh alarms about Chinese espionage

    The head of the FBI and the leader of Britain's domestic intelligence agency raised fresh alarms Wednesday about the Chinese government, warning business leaders that Beijing is determined to steal their technology for competitive gain.

    “We consistently see that it's the Chinese government that poses the biggest long-term threat to our economic and national security, and by our,' I mean both of our nations, along with our allies in Europe and elsewhere,” FBI Director Christopher Wray was quoted as saying.

breaking news
india news

india news

Kerala minister quits over remarks on Constitution

Speaking to reporters, Cherian said his words were misquoted and that the party and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had accepted his decision to resign.
Published on Jul 07, 2022 04:09 AM IST
ByRamesh Babu
india news

Heavy rain alert in Maharashtra for next two days

Three persons were injured in a landslide in the state, an official said. Mumbaikars continued to face hardship due to flooding on roads.
Published on Jul 07, 2022 03:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Newly elected village chief killed in landslide in Uttarakhand's Tehri district

Village chief Pratap Singh (50) and three others –Arjun Singh (48) and Pushpa Devi (45) and her daughter Nitu (22) – were travelling on the Algad-Thattyud motor road in Jaunpur block when a boulder fell on their car at around 10 am, officials said.
Published on Jul 07, 2022 03:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

NIA arrests sixth accused over raj tailor’s murder

NIA picked up Wasim Ali, who ran a meat shop opposite the tailoring shop of Kanhaiya Lal, on Tuesday night and questioned him for his alleged role in helping other accused carry out a recce of the area.
Published on Jul 07, 2022 03:32 AM IST
BySachin Saini
india news

Delhiwale: His balcony walk

A retired doctor in his 70s and the youngest of five brothers (of whom three have died), he is in the hotel for a few hours in the morning and a few hours in the evening, passing the rest of the day at the family home in nearby Chawri Bazar. In the hotel, he takes brief walks to distract himself from gloomy thoughts, he says.
Published on Jul 07, 2022 03:29 AM IST
ByMayank Austen Soofi
india news

Delhi Police launch line of designer merchandise for use by the public

The launch took place on July 4 during the first Commissionerate Day parade, and the bags are likely to be available in about a month, the officers said.
Published on Jul 07, 2022 03:26 AM IST
ByHemani Bhandari
india news

State helpline to field queries about single-use plastics ban: Delhi minister

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said the helpline number — 011-23815435 — is meant only for single-use plastic-related queries and was made operational on Wednesday.
Published on Jul 07, 2022 03:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Amid row with DU, Stephen’s defends ‘40-yr-old, SC-approved’ entry process

In an affidavit filed before a bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad, the college, a constituent of DU, said it has been following the same admission procedure for 40 years, adding that it was approved by the Supreme Court.
Published on Jul 07, 2022 03:11 AM IST
ByRicha Banka
india news

Six days after woman found dead at home, 25-year-old man held

Officers aware of the case details said the woman was found dead near a staircase in a residential building in east Delhi’s Gandhinagar on July 1.
Published on Jul 07, 2022 03:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Alone since 2005, African elephant Shankar may get partner

Shankar and his partner, Bombai, were gifted to then former Indian President Shankar Dayal Sharma by the Zimbabwe government in 1998. Both of them were kept in the Delhi zoo. However, Bombai died in 2005.
Published on Jul 07, 2022 03:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Inmate dies by suicide in Rohini jail; probe on

Prison officials said the inmate was in judicial custody after his arrest in several cases of robbery, attempted murder, theft and snatching.
Published on Jul 07, 2022 02:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Delhi govt launches programme to upskill construction workers

The programme was launched by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who explained that workers will undergo upskilling that will help boost their income.
Published on Jul 07, 2022 02:53 AM IST
BySweta Goswami
india news

Covid vaccine jabs at Mohalla clinics within two weeks: Govt

A senior Delhi government official said that a designated space has been identified within most Mohalla Clinics and staff members are being trained in various aspects of the vaccination process.
Published on Jul 07, 2022 02:47 AM IST
BySoumya Pillai
india news

Authorities get 4 weeks for plan to rehabilitate Kalkaji homeless in vacant flat

The court noted that a large number of newly constructed houses meant for EWS category are lying vacant either due to lack of amenities or because the houses have been partially completed “owing to lack of coordination between the authorities”.
Published on Jul 07, 2022 02:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
