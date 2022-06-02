Live
BREAKING: WHO fears North Korea Covid outbreak likely ‘getting worse’
Updated on Jun 02, 2022 06:04 AM IST
Jun 02, 2022 06:04 AM IST
4 dead, including gunman, in hospital campus shooting in US' Oklahoma
Four people were killed, including a gunman, and multiple others were wounded in a shooting on Wednesday on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma, police said. Read more
Jun 02, 2022 05:46 AM IST
North Korea Covid outbreak likely 'getting worse', says WHO
The World Health Organization has said that it had no access to data about North Korea's Covid-19 outbreak, but assumed the crisis was deepening, contrary to Pyongyang's reports of "progress".
Wining and dining in Bengaluru
Shoba Narayan is Bengaluru-based award-winning author. She is also a freelance contributor who writes about art, food, fashion and travel for a number of publications
Published on Jun 02, 2022 01:14 AM IST
Moosewala murder: Police look to quiz Bishnoi, SIT revamped
A SIT of Mansa police, probing the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, is preparing to bring gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from Delhi for questioning in the case, officials said.
Published on Jun 02, 2022 01:10 AM IST
Civilian shot at in Kashmir: Police
A civilian was shot at by suspected terrorists on Wednesday in Keegam area of Shopian district, police said, adding that he is undergoing treatment.
Published on Jun 02, 2022 01:07 AM IST
Pak vessel with seven on board held off Guj coast
A senior official of the ATS said the vessel is suspected to be carrying contraband and will be searched thoroughly at Okha harbour on Thursday.
Published on Jun 02, 2022 01:07 AM IST
UP: Maulana booked after girl alleges rape in madrasa
A case was registered against the 50-year-old maulana of a madrasa in Agra district for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl who was staying at the institution, said an officer privy to developments on Wednesday.
Updated on Jun 02, 2022 01:04 AM IST
Demand for reopening of mosque in Charminar in Hyderabad triggers backlash
In his simultaneous campaign on social media, the Congress leader said a mosque inside Charminar, constructed in 1591 by Mohammed Quli Qutub Shah, was closed long ago by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) for unknown reasons
Published on Jun 02, 2022 01:01 AM IST
Bihar to hold caste census, says Nitish
PATNA: Bihar will conduct a caste-based survey of its population to determine the socio-economic status of all communities, chief minister Nitish Kumar said on Thursday, after all parties backed the politically sensitive demand that has the potential to realign electoral dynamics in the state
Published on Jun 02, 2022 01:01 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Covid uptick due to students from other states: Minister
In April, IIT-Madras, had turned into a cluster with a total of 237 students turning positive and officials had said then it was due to students returning to campus from various parts of the country.
Published on Jun 02, 2022 01:00 AM IST
Cabinet eases education norm for CRPF recruitment in two Chhattisgarh districts
The educational qualification requirement for constables (General Duty) in the CRPF has been relaxed from Class 10 to Class 8 for native tribal youth of three districts in South Chhattisgarh.
Updated on Jun 02, 2022 01:01 AM IST
National Herald case: Congress, BJP trade barbs as ED summons Sonia and Rahul
While Sonia Gandhi has been asked to appear before ED on June 8, Rahul was asked to appear on Thursday, according to a summons received on May 30 over the National Herald case.
Updated on Jun 02, 2022 04:19 AM IST
Telangana Congress holds Chintan Shivir, vows to fight BJP and TRS
While Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy could not attend the meeting as he was away in the US to meet various NRI groups and mobilise their support for the party, the Chintan Shivir was presided over by Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.
Published on Jun 02, 2022 12:58 AM IST
Vijay Babu questioned in sexual assault case after landing in Kerala
Kochi police commissioner, Nagaraju Chakilam, said Babu will be questioned on Thursday as well — the same day the high court is also scheduled to take a final decision on the actor-producer’s bail petition in sexual assault case
Published on Jun 02, 2022 12:57 AM IST
Can’t disclose reasons for seeking ban on MediaOne: Centre
The MBL, in a petition, challenged the January 31 order of the ministry of information and broadcasting , declining the renewal of uplink and downlink permission to the channel.
Published on Jun 02, 2022 12:57 AM IST
KCR-led TRS faces a tall task as Telangana turns 8
In the last three-and-a-half years, KCR-led TRS has started feeling the heat of the growing anti-incumbency built on unrest among unemployed youth, problems in paddy procurement and a failure to fulfil promises like three acres of land for Dalits and the building of double-bedroom houses for the poor in Telangana
Published on Jun 02, 2022 12:55 AM IST