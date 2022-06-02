Home / India News / BREAKING: WHO fears North Korea Covid outbreak likely ‘getting worse’
BREAKING: WHO fears North Korea Covid outbreak likely ‘getting worse’

Updated on Jun 02, 2022 06:04 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 02, 2022 06:04 AM IST

    4 dead, including gunman, in hospital campus shooting in US' Oklahoma

    Four people were killed, including a gunman, and multiple others were wounded in a shooting on Wednesday on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma, police said. Read more

  • Jun 02, 2022 05:46 AM IST

    North Korea Covid outbreak likely 'getting worse', says WHO

    The World Health Organization has said that it had no access to data about North Korea's Covid-19 outbreak, but assumed the crisis was deepening, contrary to Pyongyang's reports of "progress".

Wining and dining in Bengaluru

Shoba Narayan is Bengaluru-based award-winning author. She is also a freelance contributor who writes about art, food, fashion and travel for a number of publications
Published on Jun 02, 2022 01:14 AM IST
ByShoba Narayan
india news

Moosewala murder: Police look to quiz Bishnoi, SIT revamped

A SIT of Mansa police, probing the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, is preparing to bring gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from Delhi for questioning in the case, officials said.
Bishnoi, who is the prime suspect in the murder case, was arrested by Delhi Police on Tuesday in connection with a case of arms act registered against him and his accomplices in the capital last year. (ANI)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 01:10 AM IST
ByParteek Singh Mahal and Ravinder Vasudeva, Mansa/chandigarh
india news

Civilian shot at in Kashmir: Police

A civilian was shot at by suspected terrorists on Wednesday in Keegam area of Shopian district, police said, adding that he is undergoing treatment.
A civilian was shot at by suspected terrorists on Wednesday in Keegam area of Shopian district, police said, adding that he is undergoing treatment. (ANI file)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 01:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
india news

Pak vessel with seven on board held off Guj coast

A senior official of the ATS said the vessel is suspected to be carrying contraband and will be searched thoroughly at Okha harbour on Thursday.
According to another official, ICG said the boat was sighted moving suspiciously in Indian waters close to the maritime border with Pakistan. (Ht File photo)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 01:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

UP: Maulana booked after girl alleges rape in madrasa

A case was registered against the 50-year-old maulana of a madrasa in Agra district for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl who was staying at the institution, said an officer privy to developments on Wednesday.
According to family members of the survivor, the maulana’s son, daughter and his grandfather used to threaten the girl for her life to force her silence.
Updated on Jun 02, 2022 01:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra
india news

Demand for reopening of mosque in Charminar in Hyderabad triggers backlash

In his simultaneous campaign on social media, the Congress leader said a mosque inside Charminar, constructed in 1591 by Mohammed Quli Qutub Shah, was closed long ago by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) for unknown reasons
Congress leader Rashid Khan put up a board at the historic Mecca Masjid near Charminar, saying, “It is our constitutional right to freely profess, practice and propagate religion.” (PTI)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 01:01 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Bihar to hold caste census, says Nitish

PATNA: Bihar will conduct a caste-based survey of its population to determine the socio-economic status of all communities, chief minister Nitish Kumar said on Thursday, after all parties backed the politically sensitive demand that has the potential to realign electoral dynamics in the state
Patna, June 01 (ANI): Bihar Chief minister Nitish Kumar addresses a press conference with RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav after attend all party meeting over the caste Census at Samvad hall in Patna on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (Aftab Alam Siddiqui)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 01:01 AM IST
ByArun Kumar
india news

Tamil Nadu Covid uptick due to students from other states: Minister

In April, IIT-Madras, had turned into a cluster with a total of 237 students turning positive and officials had said then it was due to students returning to campus from various parts of the country.
On Wednesday 139 people tested positive in Tamil Nadu taking the total number of active cases to 629 and no deaths were reported. (Agency)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 01:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Cabinet eases education norm for CRPF recruitment in two Chhattisgarh districts

The educational qualification requirement for constables (General Duty) in the CRPF has been relaxed from Class 10 to Class 8 for native tribal youth of three districts in South Chhattisgarh.
The government, however, said that the candidate’s service will only get confirmed once they acquire the required Class 10 qualification through CRPF’s training. (ANI)
Updated on Jun 02, 2022 01:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

National Herald case: Congress, BJP trade barbs as ED summons Sonia and Rahul

While Sonia Gandhi has been asked to appear before ED on June 8, Rahul was asked to appear on Thursday, according to a summons received on May 30 over the National Herald case.
The Gandhis had secured separate bails from the court in the case in 2015 in the National Herald case (PTI FILE)
Updated on Jun 02, 2022 04:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Telangana Congress holds Chintan Shivir, vows to fight BJP and TRS

While Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy could not attend the meeting as he was away in the US to meet various NRI groups and mobilise their support for the party, the Chintan Shivir was presided over by Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.
In May first week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, addressing a rally at Warangal, alleged that there was an unwritten understanding between the TRS and BJP. (Agency)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 12:58 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Vijay Babu questioned in sexual assault case after landing in Kerala

Kochi police commissioner, Nagaraju Chakilam, said Babu will be questioned on Thursday as well — the same day the high court is also scheduled to take a final decision on the actor-producer’s bail petition in sexual assault case
Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu arrives in Kochi from Dubai on Wednesday. He has been accused by a woman of sexually assaulting her. (ANI)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 12:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Can’t disclose reasons for seeking ban on MediaOne: Centre

The MBL, in a petition, challenged the January 31 order of the ministry of information and broadcasting , declining the renewal of uplink and downlink permission to the channel.
The MHA denied security clearance to MediaOne on December 29, 2021, based on intelligence inputs, following which their renewal request was rejected. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 12:57 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
india news

KCR-led TRS faces a tall task as Telangana turns 8

In the last three-and-a-half years, KCR-led TRS has started feeling the heat of the growing anti-incumbency built on unrest among unemployed youth, problems in paddy procurement and a failure to fulfil promises like three acres of land for Dalits and the building of double-bedroom houses for the poor in Telangana
The resurgence of the opposition parties, beginning with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, is now posing a big threat to the KCR-led TRS in Telangana. (PTI)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 12:55 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
