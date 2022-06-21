Live Breaking: Heat pushes wheat yields to 20-year low Breaking news updates June 21, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour. Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour. By , New Delhi OPEN APP Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON breaking news Topics Subscribed to newsletter successfully

india news LIVE: Heat pushes wheat yields to 20-year low Breaking news updates June 21, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour. Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour. By , New Delhi

india news International Yoga Day 2022 LIVE: PM Modi to lead celebrations from Mysuru It was during his speech at the UN General Assembly in September 27, 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi first floated the idea of the International Yoga Day. International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year. (HT File) By