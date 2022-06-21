Breaking: Heat pushes wheat yields to 20-year low

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Jun 21, 2022 05:29 AM IST
No entry fee at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort today
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will not charge any entry fee at the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and other monuments on the occasion of International Day of Yoga on June 21, an official said on Monday. Read more
Jun 21, 2022 05:25 AM IST
Heat pushes wheat yields to 20-year low
As temperatures soared past 40 degrees Celsius in March , the hottest on record, wheat farmer Gurbaksh Nagi of Punjab’s Mansa district noticed that stalks of maturing grains in his field had turned brown from golden yellow, a sign they had shriveled from extreme heat. Read more
The Janajati Surkasha Manch, a tribal welfare organisation linked to the RSS, wants the Union government to revisit the provisions of caste-based quotas for those members of Scheduled Tribes who have converted other religions from Hinduism.
The Supreme Court on Monday refused permission to jailed Nationalist Congress Party legislators Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik to cast their votes in the Maharashtra legislative council elections, citing a law that bars prisoners from voting in any parliamentary of state elections
Health minister Veena George ordered an inquiry and said a post-mortem will be done to pinpoint the cause of death. The harvested organ of a brain-dead patient was rushed to the state capital in less than three hours from Kochi which was 200 km away and police and other agencies really toiled to get a green passage to an ambulance carrying it.
Idukki district Youth Congress general secretary Bilal Samad was critically injured after a rally organised by the Youth Congress to protest alleged attack on Idukki district Congress president CP Mathew turned violent and clashed with police in Thoduzpuzha.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) towards this collaboration was signed on Monday by the Military College of Telecommunication, on behalf of the Army Training Command, Shimla, and IIT-Madras in the presence of army officials and faculty of the institute to help the army to utilise 5G technology for its operational use.
In a letter written to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Sunday, KTR, as the minister is called, said the Centre’s decision to sell the PSUs was nothing but making a mockery of the state government’s rights.
Accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul arrived at the ED headquarters at around 11.05 am and was interrogated for over nine hours with a 75-minute break at 3.15 pm, officials familiar with the development said.