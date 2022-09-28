Home / India News / LIVE: Centre declares PFI as ‘unlawful association’ with immediate effect
LIVE: Centre declares PFI as 'unlawful association' with immediate effect

india news
Updated on Sep 28, 2022 06:50 AM IST

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 28, 2022 06:44 AM IST

    Centre declares PFI as ‘unlawful association’

    Central Government declares PFI (Popular Front of India) and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect, for a period of five years.

  • Sep 28, 2022 06:36 AM IST

    Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba

    Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity.

  • Sep 28, 2022 06:19 AM IST

    US assures action on visa delay issues to India

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in his meeting with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised the issue of the backlog of visa applications from India to which the top American diplomat said he is sensitive to the matter and had a plan to address it. Read more

breaking news

PFI banned for 5 years; Centre issues notification

india news
Published on Sep 28, 2022 06:42 AM IST

The government of India has declared the Popular Front of India and its associates or affiliates or fronts as unlawful associations with immediate effect for a period of five years.

A multi-agency operation spearheaded by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was carried out at PFI offices in 11 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. (PTI/Representative Image)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk
india news
Updated on Sep 28, 2022 06:50 AM IST

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com

Congress leader questions Gehlot: 'If his MLAs don't listen to him...'

india news
Published on Sep 28, 2022 06:15 AM IST

Senior Congress leader and Rajasthan minister TS Singh Deo asked if Ashok Gehlot can't control his MLAs, then how he will be able to control the party as the president.

The Congress issued showcasue notices to three Gehlot loyalists on Tuesday for the rebellion.(PTI)
ByPoulomi Ghosh
As India flags visa delay issues, US assures action on 'backlog of applications’

india news
Updated on Sep 28, 2022 05:13 AM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Blinken earlier at the Quad meeting which saw participation from foreign ministers from India, the US, Australia, and Japan.

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar speaks during a press conference with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department in Washington, Tuesday.(AP)
PTI |
Fruit trucks stuck: Mehbooba says will block highway, others leaders also warn

india news
Updated on Sep 28, 2022 01:25 AM IST

As former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti today threatened to block the national highway in Kashmir if the issue of the passage of fruit-laden trucks was not resolved, leaders of other political parties have also issued a stern warning to the government

Hundreds of vehicles queued up as Jammu-Srinagar National Highway-44 due to shooting stones at Ramban Sector at Jakhani, in Udhampur on Tuesday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent
110 cases of Pakistani drones entering India, 6 shot dead: BSF

india news
Updated on Sep 28, 2022 01:21 AM IST

Incidents of drones being used for smuggling arms, explosives and drugs to Punjab from Pakistan have been on the rise in the recent times, especially in areas along the International Border between the two countries.

This year, Punjab police have busted several modules linked to various Pakistan-based terror outfits.
ByAnil Sharma, Amritsar
India, US discuss IPEF and commercial relations

india news
Updated on Sep 28, 2022 01:36 AM IST

Two weeks after India formally joined three of the four pillars of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), external affairs minister S Jaishankar met US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo in Washington DC on Monday and discussed the framework and its implications.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar meets with United States commerce secretary Gina Raimondo to discuss Indo-Pacific Economic Framework alongside high technology cooperation between India and US, in Washington on Monday. (ANI)
ByPrashant Jha
Will apply ‘rule of majority’ principle: CEC Rajiv Kumar after Supreme Court order on Eknath Shinde plea

india news
Published on Sep 28, 2022 12:45 AM IST

Ahmedabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will be transparent and apply “rule of majority” while deciding the claim made by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde that his faction represents the “real” Shiv Sena, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday hours after the Supreme Court allowed the poll body to decide on the matter

Gandhinagar: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey address a press conference, in Gandhinagar, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_27_2022_000242A) (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
Keen to work with India in Indo-Pacific: US

india news
Updated on Sep 28, 2022 01:38 AM IST

Jaishankar, who is visiting Washington DC on the final leg of his US visit after wrapping up his engagements in New York, said that defence and security cooperation was a key pillar of the India-US partnership.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar with United States secretary of defense Lloyd J Austin at The Pentagon in Washington on Monday. (ANI)
ByPrashant Jha, Washington
Army eyes major firepower upgrade to counter China

india news
Updated on Sep 28, 2022 01:52 AM IST

Indian Army is set to induct more artillery guns, longer range rockets and loitering munition to bolster its capabilities along the China border

The K9 Vajra-T gun deployed in the Ladakh sector. (File)
ByRahul Singh, New Delhi
Drug trafficking through maritime routes, postal services on rise: NCB

india news
Updated on Sep 28, 2022 04:59 AM IST

Drug trafficking through sea routes in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, estimated to account for around 70% of the total illegal drugs smuggled into India, poses a major challenge for law enforcement agencies, according to the latest annual report of NCB.

NCB Mumbai busted an interstate drug trafficking gang and seized 190kg of ganja from two cars in July. (ANI)
ByNeeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
Ankita Bhandari murder: Allegations of ‘illegal activities’ at Uttarakhand resort under SIT scanner

india news
Published on Sep 28, 2022 12:40 AM IST

Former employees of the Vanantara Resort in Pauri district of Uttarakhand, where 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari was working as a receptionist when she was murdered, have stated that several illegal activities were regularly carried out on the premises, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The resort was partially demolished by authorities in Pauri Garhwal district. (PTI)
ByAmit Bathla, Dehradun
286 booked in Uttar Pradesh after violence breaks out over Dalit boy’s death

india news
Published on Sep 28, 2022 12:38 AM IST

On Tuesday afternoon, the body was finally cremated outside the village after the family received a cheque of ₹3 lakh as ex gratia compensation

On Monday night, widespread violence broke out in Achalda village in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district soon after the death of Nikhil Kumar, who was a class 10 student at Adrash Inter College on Phaphund Road (Representational image)
ByHaidar Naqvi
Cong leaders made money in garb of improving medical education: Shah in Gujarat

india news
Updated on Sep 28, 2022 02:04 AM IST

The Congress rejected Shah’s allegations and said public health care in Gujarat has deteriorated under the Bharatiya Janata Party’s rule

Union home minister Amit Shah (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent
10% EWS quota will not impact others, Supreme Court told

india news
Updated on Sep 28, 2022 05:05 AM IST

The 10% reservation for EWS in central educational institutions will not impact students from other reserved or open categories, as an additional two lakh seats will be created at an earmarked budget of ₹4,315 crore, the central government told the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The 10% reservation for EWS in central educational institutions will not impact students from other reserved or open categories, the Centre has told the Supreme Court. (ANI)
ByAbraham Thomas
