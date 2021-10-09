Home / India News / Breaking news: UNSC condemns attack on Shia mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz
Breaking news: UNSC condemns attack on Shia mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz

Breaking News Updates October 09, 2021:


Updated on Oct 09, 2021 07:10 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19?

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 09, 2021 07:10 AM IST

    ‘Large gap’ exists on climate action commitment of development countries: India at UN

    Large gap still exists on climate action commitment of developed countries to provide USD 100 billion for developing. This amount is less than what NFL earns on media rights: TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Rep to UN on Climate Action at UNGA76

  • Oct 09, 2021 06:43 AM IST

    Covid-19 toll in Latin America tops 1.5 million

    Death toll in Latin America due to Covid-19 surpasses 1.5 million, including more than 600,000 fatalities in Brazil alone.

  • Oct 09, 2021 06:15 AM IST

    UNSC condemns terror attack on Shia mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz

    Members of the UN Security Council “strongly condemn” the “atrocious and cowardly” terrorist attack on a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz on October 8.

india news

Terrorist shot dead as police bust J&K cell

Srinagar police are on high alert in the wake of heightened terrorist activity in the city and checking of vehicles has been stepped up.
The terrorist killed in Friday’s encounter was an Indian and the one who escaped was Pakistani.(AP file photo. Representative image)
The terrorist killed in Friday’s encounter was an Indian and the one who escaped was Pakistani.(AP file photo. Representative image)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 07:15 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Srinagar/new Delhi
india news

Lakhimpur: SC pulls up UP police over delay in arrests

Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister of state for home affairs Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, has been named as an accused in a murder first information report (FIR) lodged on Monday. The court was exceptionally harsh while commenting on the police’s lenient handling of Mishra, although it didn’t name him.
At Union minister Ajay Mishra’s house, a police officer on Friday pastes a second notice to summon son Ashish Mishra for questioning as a witness in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.&nbsp;(HT Photo)
At Union minister Ajay Mishra’s house, a police officer on Friday pastes a second notice to summon son Ashish Mishra for questioning as a witness in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 07:05 AM IST
By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Assam-Meghalaya border dispute: States to hold key meet today

Overall, the two states have dispute over 12 areas. However, the focus will be on six areas in the initial stages of talks.
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma (left) and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo)
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma (left) and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 06:38 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com
india news

Updated on Oct 09, 2021 07:10 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
