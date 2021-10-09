Breaking news: UNSC condemns attack on Shia mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Oct 09, 2021 07:10 AM IST
‘Large gap’ exists on climate action commitment of development countries: India at UN
Large gap still exists on climate action commitment of developed countries to provide USD 100 billion for developing. This amount is less than what NFL earns on media rights: TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Rep to UN on Climate Action at UNGA76
Oct 09, 2021 06:43 AM IST
Covid-19 toll in Latin America tops 1.5 million
Death toll in Latin America due to Covid-19 surpasses 1.5 million, including more than 600,000 fatalities in Brazil alone.
Oct 09, 2021 06:15 AM IST
UNSC condemns terror attack on Shia mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz
Members of the UN Security Council “strongly condemn” the “atrocious and cowardly” terrorist attack on a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz on October 8.
Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister of state for home affairs Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’, has been named as an accused in a murder first information report (FIR) lodged on Monday. The court was exceptionally harsh while commenting on the police’s lenient handling of Mishra, although it didn’t name him.