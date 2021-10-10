Home / India News / Breaking news: Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 in Karnataka's Gulbarga
Breaking news: Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 in Karnataka's Gulbarga

Updated on Oct 10, 2021 07:16 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
  • Oct 10, 2021 07:16 AM IST

    Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 in Karnataka's Gulbarga

    An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude occurred in Gulbarga, Karnataka at around 6 this morning: National Center for Seismology

  • Oct 10, 2021 06:51 AM IST

    Australia's Victoria province sees 1860 fresh Covid-19 infections

    Australia's Victoria records 1860 new Covid-19 cases, down from record 1965 on Saturday, as authorities say crowds will be allowed to attend sporting events.

Centre exploring methods to expand telecom network in the northeast: Minister

“Providing telecommunication services in the northeastern states is challenging because of the geographical barrier,” the minister was quoted as saying.
The minister said the government is keen to bring all villages under the telecom network.&nbsp;
The minister said the government is keen to bring all villages under the telecom network. 
Published on Oct 10, 2021 06:52 AM IST
PTI |
Amid warning of power crisis due to coal shortage, Centre lists 4 reasons

The power ministry issued guidelines on October 8 for operationalising optimum utilisation of generating stations as per the requirements in the electricity grid.
Several states have warned of an electricity crisis with the countrywide coal shortage hitting power generation.
Several states have warned of an electricity crisis with the countrywide coal shortage hitting power generation. (AP File Photo/Representative Image)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 06:26 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
Indian Railways to start festival special trains from today. Details here

Indian Railways latest updates on train schedule: Festival special trains, slated to run from October 10 to November 21, are being started keeping in mind the growing demand in the ensuing holiday period of Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali, and Chatt Puja.
The Indian Railways is usually known to run around 5,000 festival special trains every year during this period.
The Indian Railways is usually known to run around 5,000 festival special trains every year during this period. (File Photo / HT)
Updated on Oct 10, 2021 05:50 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
