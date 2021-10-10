Live
Breaking news: Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 in Karnataka's Gulbarga
Breaking News Updates October 10, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Oct 10, 2021 07:16 AM IST
By
hindustantimes.com , New Delhi, Hindustan Times
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Follow all the updates here:
Oct 10, 2021 07:16 AM IST
Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 in Karnataka's Gulbarga
An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude occurred in Gulbarga, Karnataka at around 6 this morning: National Center for Seismology
Oct 10, 2021 06:51 AM IST
Australia's Victoria province sees 1860 fresh Covid-19 infections
Australia's Victoria records 1860 new Covid-19 cases, down from record 1965 on Saturday, as authorities say crowds will be allowed to attend sporting events.
Get our daily newsletter
Subscribe
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
“Providing telecommunication services in the northeastern states is challenging because of the geographical barrier,” the minister was quoted as saying.
The minister said the government is keen to bring all villages under the telecom network.
Published on Oct 10, 2021 06:52 AM IST
Breaking News Updates October 10, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Oct 10, 2021 07:16 AM IST
The power ministry issued guidelines on October 8 for operationalising optimum utilisation of generating stations as per the requirements in the electricity grid.
Several states have warned of an electricity crisis with the countrywide coal shortage hitting power generation. (AP File Photo/Representative Image)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 06:26 AM IST
Indian Railways latest updates on train schedule: Festival special trains, slated to run from October 10 to November 21, are being started keeping in mind the growing demand in the ensuing holiday period of Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali, and Chatt Puja.
The Indian Railways is usually known to run around 5,000 festival special trains every year during this period. (File Photo / HT)
Updated on Oct 10, 2021 05:50 AM IST