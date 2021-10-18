Home / India News / Breaking news: Rain lashes parts of Delhi and adjoining areas
Breaking news: Rain lashes parts of Delhi and adjoining areas

Breaking News Updates October 18, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.


Updated on Oct 18, 2021 07:09 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 18, 2021 07:06 AM IST

    Rain lashes parts of Delhi and adjoining areas

    Several areas in the national capital and adjoining areas witnessed heavy rainfall on Monday. The current temperature in Delhi has come down to 21 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department, meanwhile, has predicted light to moderate intensity rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region on Monday. 

  • Oct 18, 2021 06:37 AM IST

    Delhi govt’s ‘Red Light on, Gaadi off’ campaign to begin from today

    The Delhi government will from Monday begin its ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign in a bid to reduce pollution in the national capital. The campaign, which tells commuters to switch off the engines of their vehicles as soon as they stop at a red light, was first introduced by the government last year. Read more

  • Oct 18, 2021 06:14 AM IST

    Over 350 people including Americans leave from Kabul airport

    The ninth evacuation flight from Kabul carrying 353 evacuees departed for Qatar on Sunday marking one of the largest evacuation flights from Afghanistan since the Taliban's hostile takeover in August, CNN reported. 



Monday, October 18, 2021
