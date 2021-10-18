Breaking news: Rain lashes parts of Delhi and adjoining areas

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Oct 18, 2021 07:06 AM IST
Rain lashes parts of Delhi and adjoining areas
Several areas in the national capital and adjoining areas witnessed heavy rainfall on Monday. The current temperature in Delhi has come down to 21 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department, meanwhile, has predicted light to moderate intensity rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region on Monday.
Oct 18, 2021 06:37 AM IST
Delhi govt’s ‘Red Light on, Gaadi off’ campaign to begin from today
The Delhi government will from Monday begin its ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign in a bid to reduce pollution in the national capital. The campaign, which tells commuters to switch off the engines of their vehicles as soon as they stop at a red light, was first introduced by the government last year. Read more
Oct 18, 2021 06:14 AM IST
Over 350 people including Americans leave from Kabul airport
The ninth evacuation flight from Kabul carrying 353 evacuees departed for Qatar on Sunday marking one of the largest evacuation flights from Afghanistan since the Taliban's hostile takeover in August, CNN reported.
Fishing in Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep off the coast has been completely banned till Monday. Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast is likely to experience high tides and rough seas till 11.30pm on October 18.
The violence broke out in Bangladesh on Friday over the alleged desecration of the Quran at a pandal during Durga Puja festivities. Many pandals and temples - including the Iskcon temple - were attacked. The shops and houses of Hindus were also allegedly vandalised.
The police in Haryana have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC. The measure has been put in place to avoid the repeat of 2017 violence when Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted in rape cases. He has also been convicted in murder case of his former manager Ranjit Singh.