Breaking news: 17 killed in clashes in Afghanistan's Herat province
Oct 25, 2021 07:17 AM IST
PM Modi to launch ₹64k-cr health infra scheme from Varanasi today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will launch the Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY), worth ₹64,180 crore, to strengthen the health care infrastructure across the country. Read more
Oct 25, 2021 06:10 AM IST
From today, Maharashtra to start special vaccination drive for college students
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope, while announcing the special inoculation drive on October 21, said that vaccination, especially among the youth, is the need of the hour as they have to travel the most. Tope added that those universities and colleges which perform well in this inoculation drive will be rewarded. Read more
Oct 25, 2021 05:59 AM IST
Afghanistan: 17 killed in clashes between Taliban, group of armed men in Herat province
Seventeen people were killed in a clash between the Taliban fighters and a group of armed men in the western Afghan province of Herat, Sputnik reported on Monday citing a local hospital. "Today, the bodies of 17 people, including seven children, three women and seven men, were taken to a hospital in the province of Herat. All of them died from gunshot wounds," the sources told the news agency.
India to lift quarantine requirement for international travellers from today
- The new guidelines provide protocols to be complied with international travellers as well those to be followed by airlines, points of entry (airports, seaports and land border) for risk profiling of passengers.
Accused to stay in IAF custody, nod for police probe
- N Sundaravadivelu, counsel for Harmukh, said that the IAF has started a court of inquiry. “They will issue summons for a court martial soon,” he said.
PM to launch ₹64k-cr health infra scheme from Varanasi today
- According to a statement by the press information bureau, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the project from his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, during a visit to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.