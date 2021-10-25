Home / India News / Breaking news: 17 killed in clashes in Afghanistan's Herat province
Breaking news: 17 killed in clashes in Afghanistan's Herat province

Breaking News Updates October 25, 2021:
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Oct 25, 2021 07:17 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
  • Oct 25, 2021 07:17 AM IST

    PM Modi to launch 64k-cr health infra scheme from Varanasi today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will launch the Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY), worth 64,180 crore, to strengthen the health care infrastructure across the country. Read more

  • Oct 25, 2021 06:10 AM IST

    From today, Maharashtra to start special vaccination drive for college students

    Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope, while announcing the special inoculation drive on October 21, said that vaccination, especially among the youth, is the need of the hour as they have to travel the most. Tope added that those universities and colleges which perform well in this inoculation drive will be rewarded. Read more

  • Oct 25, 2021 05:59 AM IST

    Afghanistan: 17 killed in clashes between Taliban, group of armed men in Herat province

    Seventeen people were killed in a clash between the Taliban fighters and a group of armed men in the western Afghan province of Herat, Sputnik reported on Monday citing a local hospital. "Today, the bodies of 17 people, including seven children, three women and seven men, were taken to a hospital in the province of Herat. All of them died from gunshot wounds," the sources told the news agency. 

Monday, October 25, 2021
