Breaking news: PM Modi to attend 18th ASEAN-India summit virtually today

Breaking News Updates October 28, 2021:
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Oct 28, 2021 06:27 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
  • Oct 28, 2021 06:27 AM IST

    Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to begin 3-day Goa visit from today

    West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee will begin her three-day visit to Goa from Thursday, months ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Read more

  • Oct 28, 2021 06:02 AM IST

    PM Modi to attend 18th ASEAN-India summit virtually today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 18th ASEAN-India Summit on Thursday via video conferencing.

    According to an official statement, the East Asia Summit is the premier leaders-led forum in the Indo-Pacific. Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic and geopolitical evolution of East Asia.

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to begin 3-day Goa visit from today

"The West Bengal chief minister is scheduled to arrive in Goa around 5.30 pm on October 28," a TMC spokesperson told news agency PTI on Wednesday. "During her visit, Banerjee will meet intellectuals, thinkers, professionals and others," the spokesperson added.
Updated on Oct 28, 2021 06:26 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
india news

Prez to visit Gujarat, launch housing units for economically weaker sections

President Kovind is also expected to inaugurate more than 1,000 affordable housing units for the economically weaker sections, in the presence of Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani.
Published on Oct 28, 2021 06:11 AM IST
Reported by Joydeep Bose | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Aadhaar hackathon 2021 begins today: All you need to know about it

The UIDAI said that members of the winning teams will get an invitation to participate in the first ever global conference on Aadhaar 2.0. They may get an opportunity to work with Aadhaar team to create next generation identity and authentication platform.
Published on Oct 28, 2021 06:09 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Updated on Oct 28, 2021 06:27 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
