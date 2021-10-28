Breaking news: PM Modi to attend 18th ASEAN-India summit virtually today

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Oct 28, 2021 06:27 AM IST
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to begin 3-day Goa visit from today
West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee will begin her three-day visit to Goa from Thursday, months ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Read more
Oct 28, 2021 06:02 AM IST
PM Modi to attend 18th ASEAN-India summit virtually today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 18th ASEAN-India Summit on Thursday via video conferencing.
According to an official statement, the East Asia Summit is the premier leaders-led forum in the Indo-Pacific. Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic and geopolitical evolution of East Asia.
"The West Bengal chief minister is scheduled to arrive in Goa around 5.30 pm on October 28," a TMC spokesperson told news agency PTI on Wednesday. "During her visit, Banerjee will meet intellectuals, thinkers, professionals and others," the spokesperson added.
Updated on Oct 28, 2021 06:26 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
