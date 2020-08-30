‘Bring home dogs of local breeds’, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat: Top quotes

india

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 12:49 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 68th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

Click here for Mann Ki Baat highlights

The PM’s address comes a day after the Centre releases guidelines for Unlock 4.0, the fourth phase of opening of the economy after coronavirus lockdown. Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India crossed the 35 lakh-mark according to the health ministry dashboard on Sunday morning.

Here are PM Modi’s top quotes from the broadcast:

• On Mann ki Baat, PM Modi hailed the discipline shown by people during festival time in view of the coronavirus crisis.

• The PM also praised the farmers of India for having proved their mettle during the pandemic. Sowing of Kharif crops has been seven per cent higher than the last year while cotton has been sown about three per cent higher, he said.

• ‘I thought about children during Covid-19 lockdown and discussed ways to make India a global hub in making toys’, PM Modi said on Mann Ki Baat.

• ‘We have given focus on toys in the National Education Policy too. Learning while playing, making toys etc has been made a part of curriculum’, said PM Modi.The global toy industry is worth Rs 7 lakh crore, but India’s share in it is quite small, he said, adding that India now needs to become vocal for local toys.

• PM Modi encouraged youth to be more innovative. He asked young entrepreneurs to develop computer games and talked about Niti Ayog’s Digital India AatmaNirbhar Bharat Innovate Challenge. This challenge is aimed at identifying the best Indian Apps that are already being used by citizens and have the potential to scale and become world class Apps in their respective categories. “India is known as a land of innovators,” he said.

• India is celebrating Nutrition Month in September, PM said, pointing out the importance of nutritious diets for pregnant women and children. “Schools are being involved. There should be a nutrition monitor just like there is a class monitor. There should be a nutrition card along with the report card. Such initiatives are also being taken,” the PM said.

• PM Modi hailed the role of dogs in various security operations. He spoke about the Indian Army dogs Vida and Sophie, who were awarded the Chief of Army Staff ‘Commendation Cards’ on the 74th Independence Day this year. He urged all Indians who were thinking of adopting pets to bring home dogs of local breeds.