News / India News / BRS, BJP hit out at Congress over its 6 poll promises for Telangana

BRS, BJP hit out at Congress over its 6 poll promises for Telangana

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Sep 18, 2023 12:32 AM IST

Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao said forget about implementing the six guarantees for the people of Telangana, there is no guarantee that the Congress would come to power

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday dismissed the six guarantees announced by the Congress for the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana.

T Harish Rao (ANI)
T Harish Rao (ANI)

Senior BRS leader and state finance minister T Harish Rao said forget about implementing the six guarantees for the people of Telangana, there is no guarantee that the Congress would come to power.

Rao, who is a nephew of KCR, even wondered whether the Congress was a national party or a regional party. “If it is a national party, why is it releasing a separate manifesto for each state? Why can’t it announce these guarantees for the entire country and pass a resolution to that effect in the CWC [Congress Working Committee]?” he asked.

The minister asserted that Telangana state had become a reality not because of the mercy of any individual. The people of Telangana had fought for it and hundreds of youths had sacrificed their lives to achieve the statehood, he said.

Meanwhile, BJP state official spokesperson N V Subhash alleged that the Congress had the habit of announcing guarantees before the elections and ignoring them at a later stage. “Let the Congress disclose how many pre-election promises it had given during the Karnataka elections are being implemented now,” he said.

The BJP spokesman, too, demanded why the Congress was not able to implement similar guarantees in the states ruled by it.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out