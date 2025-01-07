Buddha Air flight makes emergency landing in Nepal after engine failure
Flight BHA953, traveling to Chandragadi, faced a left engine flameout and returned to Kathmandu, landing safely at 11:15 am.
A Buddha Air flight with 76 people on board made an emergency landing at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Nepal after experiencing a left engine flameout.
The flight BHA953, enroute to Chandragadi, departed from the TIA at 10:37 am local time.
It experienced a left engine flameout and subsequently initiated a VOR (Very High Frequency Omnidirectional Range) approach to Kathmandu at 11:15 am, according to a press release circulated by the Tribhuvan International Airport and Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.
There were 72 passengers and 4 crew members on board.
Taking to X, Buddha Air said: “Flight number 953 from Kathmandu to Bhadrapur, with call sign 9N-AJS, was diverted back to Kathmandu after a technical issue was detected in the right engine. The aircraft safely landed at Tribhuvan International Airport at 11:15 AM.”
“Our technical team is currently inspecting the aircraft. Arrangements are being made to send the passengers to Bhadrapur on another flight," it said.
The TIA temporarily halted other operations during the landing of the Buddha Air flight.