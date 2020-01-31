Budget Session: President Kovind praises CAA as opposition erupts in protest in Parliament

india

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 14:32 IST

The opposition carried out a united protest inside Parliament with members of 14 parties wearing black bands to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act during the President Ram Nath Kovind’s customary address to both Houses during the first day of Budget Session on Friday.

All opposition members in both the Houses, including Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, gave up their designated seats inside the Central Hall to sit together as one block.

Trinamool Congress’ members of Parliament (MPs) even showed placards during the President’s speech.

Minutes into the speech, when President Kovind spoke about the citizenship act, opposition MPs led an uproar with several members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, countering it by thumping their desk and shouting slogans.

“In the times after Partition, Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi had said that those Hindus and Sikhs who don’t want to stay in Pakistan, can come to India. It is the duty of the government of India to give them a normal life. I am happy that both Houses of Parliament passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to fulfil the dreams of those who built our country,” President Kovind said.

Later in the speech, opposition leaders also interjected when the President spoke about the government’s Ujjwala scheme and of turning India into a gas-based economy in the future.

Even before the Budget Session began, Congress MPs of both Houses carried out a protest near the Gandhi statue with placards that read “Save democracy”, “Save India”, “No to NRC-CAA-NPR”.

Party president Sonia Gandhi, former president Rahul Gandhi, Azad, senior leaders Motilal Vohra, Ahmed Patel, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, AK Antony and the party Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs were present.

The amended citizenship act seeks to fast-track citizenship to six persecuted religious minorities from three neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who came to India before 2015. It leaves out Muslims which has given rise to protests all across the country.

The protesters have accused the government of dividing the country on religious line with the act. But the Centre has maintained that CAA will have no impact on the Muslims living in India and has refused to scrap the law.

The Congress-ruled assemblies of Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal have already passed resolutions in their assemblies demanding the scrapping of the law, which has been challenged in the Supreme Court.