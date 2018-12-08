Bulandshahr SSP KB Singh transferred after intelligence report on Monday’s violence

The state government on Saturday shifted Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bulandshahr KB Singh reportedly for negligence in the violence that erupted after the recovery of cow carcasses in Mahwa village on December 3.

Earlier, Syana Circle Officer Satya Prakash Sharma and Chingrwathi police outpost incharge Suresh Kumar had also been transferred on Friday night for dereliction of duty. Sharma was sent to police training centre in Moradabad while Kumar was transferred to Hamirpur.

Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said KB Singh has been transferred and attached to Director General of Police (DGP) headquarters in Lucknow while Prabhakar Chowdhary has been made new SSP Bulandshahr.

Chowdhary was presently posted as SP Sitapur. Another IPS officer LR Kumar, who was in waiting, has been posted as new SP Sitapur.

The state top authorities swung into action soon after chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with Principal Secretary Home Arvind Kumar and DGP OP Singh on Friday night. The meeting was held after the submission of a report by the ADG intelligence SB Shirodkar regarding the December 3 violence in which Syana police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and local youth Sumit Kumar were shot dead.

Late on Friday, the UP Police contacted the Northern Command to identify its Army man, Jitendra Malik, alias Jeetu Fauji, who has been named as an accused in Bulandshahr violence in which Police Inspector Subodh Singh was killed on December 3, Indian Army sources told IANS on Friday.

On Saturday, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, speaking to ANI, said that the army will cooperate fully with the police. “If there is some evidence and police feels that they suspect him, then we will produce him before them. We will fully cooperate with police,” Rawat said.

Meanwhile, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday termed the Bulandshahr incident as an “accident”.

He had earlier said the incident was result of a “big conspiracy” but at a media event in Delhi on Friday, he said that the incident was actually an accident.

“Uttar Pradesh mein koi mob lynching ki ghatna nahi hui hai... Bulandshahr mein jo hua wo ek durghatna thi (No mob lynching happened in Uttar Pradesh, what happened in Bulandshahr is an accident),” he said.

The police have arrested nine accused but the main conspirator Yogesh Raj, the district convener of Bajrang Dal, continues to be at large.

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 12:15 IST