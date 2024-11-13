Bulldozer justice: Supreme Court says ‘not a happy sight to see women, kids dragged to streets’ | Key guidelines

The Supreme Court on Wednesday came down heavy on the trend of “bulldozer justice”, saying the authorities cannot demolish the house of a person simply on the grounds of them being accused of a crime. The apex court further observed that the public officials who demolish the properties in such a manner should be held accountable. The Supreme Court of India. (HT File Photo)

“The executive cannot pronounce a person guilty. Only on the basis of accusation, if the executive demolishes the property of the person, it will strike at the principle of rule of law. The executive cannot become a judge and demolish the properties of the persons accused,” a bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathanbench.

The court said the rule of law provides a framework that ensures individuals know their property will not be taken arbitrarily.

It said even in cases where people do not wish to contest the demolition order, sufficient time needs to be given to them to vacate and arrange their affairs.

"It is not a happy sight to see women, children and ailing persons dragged to the streets overnight," the bench said, adding, "Heavens would not fall on the authorities if they hold their hands for some period".

Further, the bench issued a list of guidelines for the executive to follow before demolishing a property.

Supreme Court guidelines on bulldozer action