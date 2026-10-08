Four CRPF personnel injured in accidental blast while disposing explosives in Chhattisgarh
Four CRPF personnel, including two ASIs, were injured in an accidental blast while disposing of unserviceable and leftover explosives near a camp in Sukma.
Four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, including two assistant sub-inspectors (ASI), were injured in an accidental blast while a team was disposing of unserviceable and leftover explosives near a CRPF camp in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Thursday, police said.
The incident took place near Bodrajpadar Nala, around 200 metres from the Elarmadgu camp.
According to a police statement, an Ammunition Technician Team (ATT) from Jagdalpur had reached the 50th Battalion CRPF’s Elarmadgu camp to inspect various camps in the Konta range and safely dispose of unserviceable and remaining explosives stored there.
During the disposal process, which was being carried out following safety protocols, a piece of an explosive or bomb accidentally flew towards the nearby area and exploded, injuring four personnel.
Those injured were identified as ASI M K Tiwari of the ATT team, ASI Aneesh Khan of the 50th Battalion CRPF, Inspector Amarnath Mishra of the ATT team and head constable Kuldeep Raj of the 50th Battalion CRPF.
Tiwari and Khan suffered serious injuries, while Mishra and Raj sustained minor injuries, the statement added.
All four were given first aid immediately after the incident and shifted to the government hospital in Konta, where treatment was underway.
The seriously injured personnel were being prepared for referral to a higher medical facility, if required, police said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra is the State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh with Hindustan Times. He reports on Maoism, internal security, politics, mining, governance, and major developments shaping the state. Based in Raipur, he has covered Chhattisgarh since 2016, reporting extensively from the Bastar region and other conflict-affected areas. With nearly two decades of experience in journalism, Ritesh has built a reputation for ground reporting from some of India's most challenging terrains. His coverage spans Left-Wing Extremism, counter-insurgency operations, elections, tribal affairs, environmental issues, infrastructure, mining, and socio-economic developments. He has reported on major security operations, policy initiatives, wildlife crime, and the changing dynamics of conflict and development in Central India. Before moving to Chhattisgarh, Ritesh spent eight years reporting from Madhya Pradesh, covering politics, administration, crime, development, and social issues. Throughout his career, he has reported on various forms of extremism in Central India, combining field reporting with in-depth analysis to produce accurate, balanced, and impactful journalism. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Ritesh worked with The Pioneer and The Free Press Journal, where he covered a wide range of beats and honed his skills in political, investigative, and field reporting. His reporting is marked by exclusive stories, extensive fieldwork, and a commitment to factual, on-the-ground journalism that brings complex issues to a wider audience.Read More