Smoke seen at Riyadh airport; flights cancelled, kindergarten, hospital damaged as tensions escalate

The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched towards Riyadh and another fired towards Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia , near the Yemen border.

Saudi Civil Defence said fragments from an intercepted ballistic missile fell in Riyadh and caused material damage to a kindergarten and a medical clinic complex. It did not report any casualties from the debris.

Three people have been killed and 36 injured in attacks on Saudi airports over the past two days, as Yemen's Houthi rebels continued their campaign against the kingdom on Thursday. A fresh barrage targeting Riyadh disrupted airport operations, while missile-interception debris damaged a school and a hospital, Saudi authorities said.

How did the attacks affect flights at Riyadh airport?

How did the attacks affect flights at Riyadh airport?

How many people were killed or injured in the attacks on Riyadh and Abha airports?

How many people were killed or injured in the attacks on Riyadh and Abha airports?

What was damaged by missile fragments in Riyadh?

What was damaged by missile fragments in Riyadh?

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the latest attack, saying they targeted King Khalid International Airport with a ballistic missile. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed the strike disrupted airport operations, AP reported. Saudi authorities did not immediately confirm that the airport itself had been directly hit.

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Smoke reported at Riyadh airport Smoke was seen rising from a stationary aircraft at King Khalid International Airport after the latest explosions, according to witnesses and people briefed on the incident, Reuters reported. The aircraft was believed to have been empty.

Fire and ambulance crews were deployed at the airport, while passengers were reportedly instructed to evacuate. Departing flights were halted and some passengers were told to leave checked luggage behind.

Flightradar24 later reported that the airport had "closed again", with the last landing and take-off recorded roughly 80 and 90 minutes earlier respectively.

The incident came a day after Saudi authorities reported deadly attacks on Riyadh and Abha airports.

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Casualties reported at two airports Saudi authorities said attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport over the previous two days killed three people and injured 36.

Two people were killed and 28 injured at Abha, while one person was killed and eight injured at King Khalid airport, AP reported.

Houthis issue warning to airlines The Houthis have repeatedly claimed attacks against Saudi airports, military installations and oil facilities in recent days. On Thursday, the group warned international airlines against operating in Saudi airspace, saying the area had become part of its military operations.

The Houthis also aske people to stay away from Saudi oil facilities, which they described as potential targets.

ALSO READ | Yemen's Houthis claim they struck Saudi's Riyadh airport with ballistic missile; ops hit

Indian airlines suspend Riyadh flights The security situation has prompted several Indian carriers to suspend or alter Riyadh services. Air India Express cancelled flights to and from Riyadh until October 10 and said affected passengers could choose complimentary rescheduling or a full refund.

Akasa Air cancelled its Kochi-Riyadh and Riyadh-Kochi services scheduled for October 8. Passengers were offered either a full refund or free rescheduling.

IndiGo diverted its Hyderabad-Riyadh flight to Dammam and cancelled its Delhi-Riyadh service on Thursday, sources told HT. It also cancelled Delhi-Riyadh, Mumbai-Riyadh and Hyderabad-Riyadh flights scheduled for October 9.

Saudi-led coalition intensifies Yemen strikes Saudi Arabia has responded to the attacks by attacking Houthi positions in Yemen. The Saudi-led coalition said it had destroyed 82 Houthi military targets across four Yemeni provinces. It also said it had destroyed a platform in Sanaa allegedly used to launch attacks against Riyadh, as per Reuters.

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The military escalation follows the Houthis' recent territorial gains along Yemen's western coast and around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a vital maritime route linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.

The strategic waterway is particularly important because disruptions elsewhere in the region, including the Strait of Hormuz, have already affected international shipping.

Saudi Arabia seeks support from allies Riyadh has sought assistance from international partners as the attacks continue. US support has included intelligence sharing, target identification and planning.

Turkey and Pakistan are also assessing possible assistance under a trilateral arrangement. Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan said discussions could involve air defence, electronic warfare and technical support and said that Turkey's role would be defensive.

Pakistan's information ministry said relevant authorities would provide details of any military involvement if required.