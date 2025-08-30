Bullet train connecting Hyderabad, Chennai, Amravati, Bengaluru to be launched soon: Andhra CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that a bullet train connecting Hyderabad, Chennai, Amravati, and Bengaluru will be launched soon. Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu made the remarks at India Food Manufacturing Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam.(File/Bloomberg)

Addressing the India Food Manufacturing Summit 2025 in Vishakhapatnam on Friday, CM Naidu said that a survey is underway for the bullet train.

He said, "Very soon, the bullet train is going to come to South India. A survey is being done. It will connect Hyderabad, Chennai, Amravati, and Bengaluru, all four cities. More than five crore people live here, making it the biggest cluster and the biggest market in the world. It is going to happen, and when it does, you are going to see the largest stakes."

"Addressed the India Food Manufacturing Summit 2025 in #Visakhapatnam today. #AndhraPradesh is proud to fuel India's food processing revolution with pro-industry policies, thriving industry clusters, and robust infrastructure. With over ₹9,000 crore in new investments and a 9% contribution to national output, we invite global innovators and investors to grow with AP as we position our state as India's food processing hub," Chandrababu Naidu wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the stations part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed train corridor, also known as the Bullet Train project, are nearing completion, the Ministry of Railways said on Thursday.

In a post on 'X', Indian Railways announced that these stations will redefine passenger comfort and set new benchmarks in travel for passengers.

"The Bullet Train stations on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor in Gujarat are nearing completion. With modern design, cultural identity, seamless connectivity and eco-friendly features, the stations will redefine passenger comfort and set new benchmarks in travel," the 'X' post said.

Earlier, on August 6, the Indian Railways had informed that the bridge on the Vishwamitri River, in the Vadodara district of Gujarat, for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project had been completed. This is the seventeenth river bridge completed out of the planned 21 river bridges in Gujarat for the project, the Ministry of Railways said on Wednesday.