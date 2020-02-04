Bullet train is a dream project but is it useful? asks Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

india

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 12:38 IST

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has said the ambitious bullet train project between Mumbai and Gujarat’s Ahmedabad may be a “dream project” but there needs to be a discussion about its usefulness.

Uddhav Thackeray has already announced a review of the bullet train project in December.

The announcement had come in December a day after the Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government — forged by the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress more than a month after the election results were out— won the trust vote in the state assembly.

The bullet train project, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet project, has faced stiff opposition from farmers and tribals whose land is going to be acquired.

Thackeray’ s party Shiv Sena too has opposed the project on several occasions in the past stating that if the locals are against giving up their land, the project should be scrapped.

Speaking on various issues in the second part of the interview to the Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana, Thackeray commented loan waiver, affordable housing and the Centre’s delay in providing funds it owes the state government.

In the interview to Sena leader and Saamana editor Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray asked if the mega rail project would bring in businesses or give it boost.

“Even if it (bullet train) is a dream project, but after one wakes up there is a reality in front and not a dream... I feel for the bullet train all stakeholders should discuss what would be the use and utility of it,” the chief minister said.

“We should be informed that how many businesses will get a boost because of it and if it is useful we will take it before the people. We will then see what has to be done,” he said.

Thackeray also took on the Centre and said it was unclear in which direction the BJP-led government was heading.

“It seems it is unclear to them as well. There is confusion going on,” he said in the interview. He added that assistance that was expected from the Centre is not being provided.

The chief minister said that the loan waiver announced by the state government in December 2019 was a first aid given to farmers and not the solution. He added that he is still firm on his promise to “clear the 7/12 extracts” or land records of the farmers.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party had slammed Thackeray for talking about complete loan waiver earlier and not implementing it after taking over as the chief minister.

Thackeray added that the government is also working on extending loan waiver over Rs 2 lakh.

“I have always said that karj mukti (freedom from loan) is a first aid which we have decided. Steps should be taken on how the farmers can support himself... The opposition is going to criticise whatever we do,” he said.

“We announced the waiver in the [legislative] session in December. I had sought two months to implement it. The word I gave that in March the waiver will be implemented. The loan up to Rs 2 lakh will be wiped off from the 7/12 extracts,” he said.

The CM added loan waiver is indeed a “courageous step” considering the financial situation of the state government. He added, “We will soon announce waiver for loans over Rs 2 lakh and predominantly for those who have regularly paid their dues.”

On the ‘Mumbai 24’ nightlife plan, the chief minister said that the initiative is meant for Mumbaikars who come late from their work and want to spend time with their family. He reiterated that the plan does not include operating pubs and bars round the clock.

“Nightlife plan is not pubs and bars. People come back home late from work, things they cannot do with their families during the day including going to a restaurant for a meal or any such thing is ‘Mumbai 24x7’,” Thackeray said.

“Our definition is simple; if trains and airlines operate around the clock why can’t shops and restaurants be open at night for people to eat and purchase things,” he said.

Thackeray took on the BJP leaders in Maharashtra and said that while they protested demanding complete clearing of the 7/12 extracts in Kolhapur, they should also protest against the central government for not providing financial aid to farmers who were affected due to unseasonal rainfall in September and October 2019.

The Sena chief added that the aide from Centre was delayed along with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) refund which is delaying the schemes that the state government intends to roll out.

“I wrote a letter to finance ministry in December seeking GST refund of over Rs 15,000 crore. Out of which around Rs 4000 crore has been provided in January. It is true that the assistance that should come from the Centre has not been coming... I am not saying it is done purposely. But there is a delay which is causing a delay in rolling out our schemes and plans,” he said.