Businessman abducted, robbed of Rs 52K by 4 men

Sep 14, 2019

Four unidentified men took a businessman hostage at gunpoint, drove him around in his car for several hours and robbed him of Rs 52,000 cash near Genpact Chowk crossing on Faridabad Road on early Friday morning.

The police said the victim, who had come to the city to meet a friend, was dropped around 5.15am near a Metro station in Faridabad. The accused men decamped in his car.

According to the police, the incident took place around 1.30am when the victim, a resident of NIT Faridabad, had come to the city to pick up his friend.

In the police complaint, he said, “I had reached near Golf Course Extension Road when my friend sent me his pick-up location. I followed the directions on the map and reached a hilly area on Faridabad Road, a little ahead of Genpact Chowk. Suddenly, a silver colour Swift car blocked my car. Four men alighted from the car and sat inside my car. They pushed me to the leg space between the front and rear seat.”

The police said the accused men drove him around for several hours and asked him to withdraw his money from his account.

Jagbir Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sushant Lok police station, said, that he told the suspects that he did not have money in his account.

“The suspects then asked him to call up his friends and family and ask them to transfer money to his account. He called a friend and his parents. Some amount his friend transferred online to his account. The suspects then withdrew cash from his ATM card,” the SHO said, adding that the victim was not beaten up.

As per the police complaint, a total of Rs 52,000 was taken by the suspects.

The police said it was not certain how many of the suspects were armed.

The victim was dropped around 5.15am near a Metro station in Sector 15A in Faridabad and the suspects took off with his Swift car, said the police.

A case was registered against the accused men, who are yet to be identified by the police, under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) , 379-B (snatching), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Sushant Lok police station on Friday, said the police.

