Home / India News / Businessman, son and friend held for assaulting Delhi cops, tearing their uniforms

Businessman, son and friend held for assaulting Delhi cops, tearing their uniforms

The three men assaulted police personnel in south Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park area on Monday night.

india Updated: Aug 25, 2020 15:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Delhi Police arrested three men for fighting with policemen and tearing their uniforms.
The Delhi Police arrested three men for fighting with policemen and tearing their uniforms.(Representative image/HT PHOTO)
         

A 53-year-old businessman and two others, including his son, were arrested for allegedly assaulting four police officials at south Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park (CR Park) police station Monday night following a fight the three had with the owner and driver of a BMW car over a collision, police said.

The three – Ajay Mahipal, his son Rohan,21 and his friend Anish Raghav,21, were booked for rash driving and assaulting policemen on duty and a case was registered under Sections 279, 186, 353, 332 and 34 of Indian Penal Code. The accident and the assault took place around 9.30 pm at a market near I-block in CR Park, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said that the police control room had received a call regarding an accident in CR Park area. An inspector and three policemen immediately reached there and found two vehicles – a BMW and a Micra car – in damaged condition.

Two occupants of the Micra car, Rohan and Anish Raghav, were allegedly assaulting the driver of the BMW and arguing with an elderly man sitting inside the SUV. When some passerby tried to intervene, the two men hurled abuses on them and asked them to stay away, said a police officer.

“As the four policemen tried to intervene, the two men began assaulting them as well. They tore their uniform. In the meantime, Rohan’s father Ajay Mahipal, also arrived in his car and allegedly joined them in assaulting the policemen, the BMW driver and misbehaving with the public,” said the officer, requesting not to be named.

The police sent reinforcement to control the situation. Both the parties were brought to the police station, where the trio allegedly created a commotion, slapped police personnel and fought with them, said DCP Thakur.

“We registered a case and arrested the three men. The cars, including the damaged BMW, were impounded,” added the DCP.

DCP Thakur said that Mahipal is into the business of producing railway track clips while his son and his friend are pursuing a mass communication course from a private institute in Noida.

