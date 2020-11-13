Businessman steps outside car to urinate, gets robbed in Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan

india

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 15:49 IST

A 39-year-old businessman was allegedly robbed of his valuables and cash when he got out of his car to urinate in southeast Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan area, police said on Friday.

The victim, Amit Arora, owns a transport business and stays with his family in Rohini, they said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, when Arora along with his wife and friends were returning home after attending a party at Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, police said.

In his police complaint, Arora stated that at about 1.15 am, when he reached IP Park in Sarai Kale Khan area, he stopped his car to attend the call of nature. In the meanwhile, another car stopped in front of his.

Three people came out of the car and threatened Arora. One of them placed a gun to his belly, while another kept a knife pointed at Arora. The businessman was forced to hand over his gold bracelet, gold chain, two gold rings, a watch, and Rs 40,000 cash to them, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said the complainant had noted the last four digits of the number plate of the suspects’ car as ‘7805’ and on the basis of the statement, a case under Indian Penal Code sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) has been registered at Sunlight Colony police station.

The CCTV footage of the area are being scanned while the details of the car are being obtained. Police said witnesses are being examined and the crime scene is being recreated. Criminals having similar modus operandi are being checked, the DCP said.

Efforts are being made to trace the accused, police said, adding further investigation is underway.