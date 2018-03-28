Cabinet nod to integrated scheme on school education

A cabinet committee chaired by Prime Minister on Wednesday approved an integrated scheme on school education by subsuming the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Rashtriya Madhyamik ShikshaAbhiyan (RMSA) and Teacher Education (TE) from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2020.

It has also allocated Rs75,000 crore for the same, which is a 20% increase over the existing allocation.

“The scheme aims to support the states in universalising access to school education from pre-nursery to Class 12 across the country,” said a press statement issued by the government.

The main objective of the scheme is to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education from nursery to senior secondary stage in accordance with the sustainable development goal for education.