Cabinet nod to proposal seeking more powers to NIA

The Union Cabinet on Monday cleared a proposal to amend two laws to give more powers to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in probing terror cases in India and abroad, according to people aware of the developments.

Two separate bills will be introduced in Parliament to amend the NIA Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), they said. The amendments will also allow the NIA probe cybercrimes and cases of human trafficking, the people cited above said.

An amendment to the UAPA will allow the NIA to designate an individual suspected to have terror links a terrorist. As of now, only organisations are designated as terrorist. The NIA was set up in 2009 following the November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that left 166 people dead.

The Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill that proposes hefty penalties for violations of traffic norms was also approved. The proposed legislation proposes up to ~10,000 fine for those not providing way to emergency vehicles. The bill was pending for approval in Rajya Sabha and had lapsed after the term of the 16th Lok Sabha ended.

It proposes penalties in the range of ~1,000-~ 2,000 for over speeding. As per the bill, driving without insurance will be punishable by ~2,000 fine. Driving without helmets will attract ~1,000 fine and three-month suspension of licences. Legislation on consumer protection was also approved. It proposes to create a Central Consumer Protection Authority.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 23:40 IST