Cabinet secretary to track situation, states asked to curb farm fires

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 02:24 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s principal secretary PK Mishra reviewed the deteriorating air pollution in Delhi and other parts of north India on Sunday at a meet which decided that the chief secretaries of the affected states will monitor the situation round-the-clock and take steps to tackle the menace.

The meeting was called by Mishra after air pollution in the national capital hit emergency levels, causing a thick blanket of toxic smog to engulf the region, and triggering anger among citizens.

The high-level meet was attended by senior officials from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi through video-conferencing, according to a statement. “The cabinet secretary (Rajiv Gauba) will monitor the situation with these states on a daily basis,” it said, adding that the concerned chief secretaries were directed to assess the situation “on a 24x7 basis”.

A person aware of the developments said that about 300 teams were in the field in the national capital to fight air pollution and the main focus was on seven industrial clusters and major traffic corridors in the National Capital Region (NCR). The Centre is keeping a close watch on polluting units and burning of waste, the person said, asking not to be named.

The Delhi government has announced a public health emergency in Delhi, with authorities shutting schools in Delhi and Noida till Tuesday. The heavy pollution on Sunday resulted in alarmingly low visibility, which caused a major disruption at Delhi airport as 22 flights were cancelled and 40 diverted to other airports.

Environment ministry secretary CK Mishra said three major decisions were taken at the meeting held on Sunday evening. The environment ministry has identified districts in Punjab and Haryana where stubble burning is taking place; the states have been directed to take punitive action against those responsible, he said.

The environment ministry official said sprinkling of water has been advised in many parts of Delhi to ensure dust settles. Punitive action will be taken over construction activities and Delhi has been asked to stop all waste burning in industrial areas, he added.

“The Central Pollution Control Board patrolling teams have found waste burning in industrial areas. It has to be completely stopped. Meteorological conditions are adverse now,” CK Mishra added.

The meeting was attended by the Principal Adviser to the PM, Cabinet Secretary and Secretaries from the Ministries of Agriculture; Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Cabinet Secretariat; Chairman CPCB; DG of India Meteorological Department (IMD); chief secretaries of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana and other senior officers.

