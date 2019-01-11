CAG report exposes BJP government’s corruption: Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

A day after a Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report pointed out alleged irregularities worth crores of rupees in Madhya Pradesh state government departments in the past few years, chief minister Kamal Nath on Friday announced a detailed inquiry.

“The way financial irregularities, weaknesses in financial management and loss of crores of rupees to the government have been highlighted in the CAG report tabled in the state assembly, it has established how a nexus was working in the previous [BJP] regime and indulged in corruption. We will have a detailed inquiry into all the matters and take strict action against the guilty,” the CM said.

Jayant Malaiya, who held the finance portfolio in the previous BJP government, denied all corruption allegations. “The CAG report is just an observation. There is a well-laid system to look into the report. It goes to the public accounts committee (PAC) which calls the secretary concerned of the department to seek an explanation. If the PAC is not satisfied it may give its recommendations,” he said.

