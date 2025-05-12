Calm night in Jammu and Kashmir, no incidents reported: Defence spokesperson

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a peaceful night two days after India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire understanding, Defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said on Monday. Cities across border states started showing signs of normalcy on Sunday, May 11, after India and Pakistan stopped exchanging fire(AP)

No incidents were reported in the union territory in the intervening night of Sunday-Monday (May 11-2), he added.

"No incidents have been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days,” he said.

This calm comes after the areas along the Line of Control and International Border were bearing the brunt of the military conflict between the two countries over the Pahalgam terror attack. However, on May 10, both India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire.

On the night of May 10, some incidents of drone spotting were reported in a few areas of Jammu and Kashmir. However, after India warned Pakistan of retaliation, the violations stopped.

Cities such as Akhnoor, Rajouri, Poonch, Uri, Srinagar, and Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ferozepur and Amritsar in Punjab started showing signs of normalcy on Sunday after India and Pakistan stopped exchanging fire. These cities, along with some others in Rajasthan and Haryana, were otherwise marred by projectiles, firing and shelling from Pakistan’s side during the four-day intense military conflict.

The situation between both countries escalated following India's successful precision strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7, codenamed ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The operation was launched to avenge the deaths of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. A total of 26 people, most of whom were tourists, were brutally killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

On May 7, Indian forces caught Pakistan unawares and hit nine terror targets there through precision strikes, killing over 100 terrorists. On the following days of the conflict, India also hit some crucial military sites in Pakistan.