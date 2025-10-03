In Colombia, Rahul Gandhi spotted with Bajaj Pulsar: ‘…innovation, not cronyism’

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to Colombia, praised Indian companies for their global success and sharply criticised cronyism, sharing a picture of himself with a Bajaj Pulsar motorbike in the backdrop. Rahul Gandhi: Indian companies can win with innovation, not cronyism(X/@RahulGandhi)

The Congress leader suggested that India’s businesses can thrive internationally through merit, rather than relying on political connections. “Proud to see Bajaj, Hero & TVS do so well in Colombia. Shows Indian companies can win with innovation, not cronyism. Great job,” his post read.

Rahul Gandhi had echoed similar concerns a day earlier during an address at a seminar at EIA University in Medellin. He alleged, “Three or four businesses taking over the whole economy, having a direct relationship with the prime minister, is rampant in India.”

He further claimed there are "huge amounts of corruption at a centralised level" in the country.

Gandhi contrasted India’s system with that of China, noting, “India has a much more complex system as compared to China and its strengths are very different from that of the neighbouring country.”

He added, “India also has a very old spiritual tradition and a thought system with profound ideas that are useful in today's world,” and said the country can offer much in terms of tradition and philosophy.

However, he cautioned about internal challenges, saying, “I am very optimistic about India, but at the same time, there are fault lines within the Indian structure. There are risks that India has to overcome. The single-biggest risk is the attack on democracy that is taking place in India.”

He warned against authoritarian practices, adding, “Currently, there is a wholesale attack on the democratic system in India, so that is a risk. The other big risk is different conceptions -- some 16-17 different languages, different religions... So, allowing these different traditions to thrive, and giving them space to express themselves is very important for a country like India. We cannot do what China does, which is to suppress people and run an authoritarian system. Our design will just not accept that,” news agency PTI quoted Gandhi as saying.

BJP hits back

The BJP responded to Gandhi’s remarks, accusing him of insulting India on foreign soil.

Posting a clip of Gandhi’s speech on X, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, “Rahul Gandhi does it again, degrades India on foreign soil. From defaming our democracy in London, to mocking our institutions in the US, now in Colombia he spares no chance to insult Bharat globally.”

Bhatia added, "This isn't dissent. It's disgrace to the fake Gandhi. Criticising BJP may be your right but dare you malign Mother India for your cheap and petty politics."