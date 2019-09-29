Canonisation of Mariam Thresia is matter of pride, says PM Modi in Mann ki Baat

india

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 14:31 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ express joy over the canonisation of Kerala nun, Mariam Thresia.

Calling it a matter of pride, PM Modi said, “It is a matter of pride for every Indian that, on the coming October 13, his holiness Pope Francis will declare sister Mariam Thresia a saint. I pay heartfelt tributes to sister Mariam Thresia and congratulate the citizens of India, and especially our Christian brothers and sisters, for this achievement.”

Mariam Thresia, founder of the Sisters of the Holy Family, will be cannonised by Pope Francis at St Peters Square in the Vatican City on October 13 this year.

The Kerala nun will be canonised during a Mass by Pope Francis along with John Henry Newman from England, Italian Josephine Vannini, Swiss Marguerite Bays and Brazilian Irm Dulce Pontes, congregation said.

According to the Roman Catholic Church, canonisation is the official admission of a dead person into sainthood.

Mariam Thresia was born in Kerala’s Puthenchira in Thrissur district on April 26, 1876 and belonged to the Syro-Malabar Church based there. She died in Kuzhikkattussery on June 8, 1926.

The nun was declared venerable on June 28, 1999 and beatified on April 9, 2000 by Pope St John Paul II in Rome.

She was professed in 1914.

The declaration came on July 1 when Pope Francis formally approved the canonisation of the nun at an ordinary public consistory of cardinals on causes of canonisation at the Vatican.

In a short lifespan of 50 years, sister Mariam rendered service in the field of education and social service. She had built many orphanages, schools and hostels throughout her life and remained devoted to this cause.

